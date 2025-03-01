D-backs Slugging and Pitching Propel Them to 8-4 Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks put on a show at Salt River Fields Saturday afternoon as they bested the Colorado Rockies by a score of 8-4 thanks to some impressive slugging.
The Diamondbacks played in front of a sell-out crowd and on television as the offense put up two innings in which they scored three runs apiece. There were three home runs hit by the D-backs and 10 hits in all.
The story beyond the offense was Zac Gallen. He's in a competition to start on Opening Day and he looked extremely good Saturday afternoon.
He pitched two innings with 28 pitches and 19 strikes. He gave up two hits and struck out three batters. His curveball looked great, as did his fastball. He located extremely well and reached 93.8 mph, a vast improvement over his last start.
Gallen had two strikeouts looking and a swinging strikeout. In total, he garnered three whiffs on 11 swings. It was a productive day for Gallen as he continued to work on his delivery and repeatability to the plate.
That's what he said is the "biggest thing" for him to work on right now along with shaping the cutter movement into more of a slider.
Gallen had one up-down since he pitched the second inning, and that's what is most important to him right now. He wants to get to five or six up-downs by the time Opening Day comes around.
"I think if you can get to it, obviously at least five is good. I think six is solid. I think that way, at least for the first game. Torey's not going to try to overextend us to 110 pitches on opening day or first week. I think just having the body acclimated to getting maybe that sixth up. Five is solid. April is still kind of a build-up too. You're getting into mid-season form at that point," Gallen shared.
Manager Torey Lovullo discussed Gallen's day, saying " He felt like he was really getting behind the ball and getting the right extension, and everything was synced up. And when Zach gets into that mode and things are ticking and talking the right way, he gets on some really good runs."
Behind him came Tommy Henry who flashed over three innings with just two hits allowed and four strikeouts, including three in a row in the fourth inning. Although he barely reached over 90 mph, he was quite effective and showed a vast improvement over his first outing last earlier this week.
Kyle Nelson continues to search for his fastball and to reach over 90 mph as his two cutters were 86 mph, but he did well with two strikeouts in a clean inning. He said he found somethng with the slider in his last outing and he was really happy with his go-to pitch today.
Scott McGough struggled in the seventh inning and didn't get out of the frame with four hits and three runs allowed. In total, D-backs pitchers struck out 12 batters, gave up 12 hits, and walked none.
Now, about the offense which exploded for eight runs, including five in the first four innings. That was highlighted in the first inning with Eugenio Suarez's three-run moonshot.
It left his bat a 107.4 mph exit velocity and a 32 degree launch angle which sent it an estimated 440 feet. It had a xba of 1.000 and was a no-doubt home run in every ballpark.
It was the kind of legendary power that Suarez has become a fan favorite for and continues the power surge he's displayed since the second half of last season. That includes winning a Venezuelan home run derby.
Lovullo said, "We talked about being ready to strike when a pitcher is a little more on the vulnerable side, and Gino clobbered that ball, and I feel like from that point forward that kind of paced us and set up our day.
Not to be outshined, a player that Lovullo wanted to see how he did today in his pre-game presser shined bright. A.J. Vukovich put on a show in today's game.
Along with playing a manageable left field, Vukovich showcased his ability at the plate, especially in terms of power and plate coverage. He homered to right field on a pitch that was at the upper outside corner of the strike zone in the second inning.
That pitch was deposited into the grassy berm 366 feet away and was hit for an exit velocity of 101.5 mph. It was a homer in 24 of 30 parks.
Vukovich followed that up with another laser shot to right field that hit off the wall for a double in the sixth inning. That ball was hit 104.6 mph and would've been a home run in 22 of 30 parks. He scored two runs and had an RBI in a great day.
The battle for the utility infield spot heated up this afternoon too as both Garrett Hampson and Ildemaro Vargas impressed once again.
Hampson made some standout plays at second base while having two hits including a hard-hit double and two RBI along with a run scored.
Vargas continued his power outburst with yet another home run to right field in the sixth inning. Both Vargas and Hampson are showing excellent offense and making the decision an extremely tough one for Lovullo and GM Mike Hazen.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are back in Surprise tomorrow afternoon to take on the Texas Rangers in another Spring Training game at 1:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 98.7 FM.