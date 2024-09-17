D-backs Waste Strong Outing From Kelly in Walk Off Loss
The Arizona Diamondbacks were walked off by the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning Monday night on a throwing error by Geraldo Perdomo trying to execute a double play. Brenton Doyle, who had singled and stole second base, raced home on the wide throw to first base, securing a 3-2 Rockies victory.
The throwing miscue to end the game capped off a frustrating evening filled with double plays, poor at-bats, base running mistakes, and a questionable managerial decision. It was an atypical low scoring Coors field game, and one in which the D-backs had plenty of chances to execute and win.
Merrill Kelly pitched an excellent game, going six strong innings, allowing just one run on a solo homer by Ezequiel Tovar in the fourth inning. He wobbled a bit in the fifth with two walks but got out of the jam. He retired the side in order quickly in the sixth.
With the Diamondbacks leading 2-1, Torey Lovullo opted to pull the plug on Kelly's outing after six innings. Kelly had been removed from his previous start due to a left hamstring cramp.
After the game Lovullo said "I decided to take him out of the game [at 83 pitches] given everything that he had been through with his last start, up here in this altitude, I don't want to risk anything"
Kelly allowed just two hits, and struck out five batters, and lowered his ERA to an even 4.00
The manager turned to Kevin Ginkel for the seventh inning. The big right-hander has been struggling lately, with a bad outing on Sunday, and a September ERA over 15.
Lovullo said he went with Ginkel to try to get him back on track. "I don't like him sitting around after a tough day like Sunday, I want to get him back in the saddle, get him pumping strikes and getting big outs."
It almost worked, but ultimately backfired in the worst of ways for Lovullo. Ginkel got two quick outs. But then he hung a belt-high slider to Hunter Goodman, who belted the pitch over the left field wall for a game-tying homer.
The game started off promising, against Rockies Starter Anthony Senzatela. He was making his first start back after having Tommy John surgery in July of 2023.
Corbin Carroll tripled to lead off the game, and was immediately followed by a 460 foot blast to center by Ketel Marte. The 32nd homer of the year by the All-Star second baseman gave the D-backs a 2-0 lead.
The D-backs would not score again, however. They managed six singles and drew three walks after the second inning, but hit into four double plays, squashing any rally attempts time and again. Carroll also had a caught stealing after a leadoff walk in the third inning.
The D-backs had first and second with nobody out in the fourth inning, but Christian Walker fell down trying to get back to second base on a Jake McCarthy lineout. Gabriel Moreno's leadoff single in the sixth was erased by a 4-6-3 double play from Perdomo.
Arizona had first and second nobody out again in the seventh, but Suarez a 4-6-3 double play to snuff out that rally as well. Finally, in the ninth inning, Joc Pederson's leadoff single was erased by a 6-4-3 double play ground out from Christian Walker.
Speaking of the double plays Lovullo said "One of them was a base running miscue, and the other ones I think were just early count goes. I think in those situations you've just got to be patient."
The D-backs usually are a very patient team, but as Lovullo said, "This was an outlier today offensively."
While Lovullo will be questioned about pulling Kelly early, the fact is the offense fell flat at Coors field against a pitcher making his first start in over 500 days. The Rockies bullpen looked sharp, as they have been all the month of September.
The D-backs record goes to 83-67. The Mets won and the Braves lost. Arizona's lead over the Mets is down to one game, but remains two over the Braves.
Game two of the series is Tuesday night at 5:40 p.m. Arizona time. Jordan Montgomery will face Ryan Feltner of the Rockies.