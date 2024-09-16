D-backs Win Crazy Extra Inning Game in Walk-Off Vs. Brewers
As the ball off Eugenio Suarez's bat sailed over the head of the Brewers' right fielder to the base of the wall, it capped the ending to a wild and crazy game at Chase Field. The hit came with the score tied 10-10 in the bottom of the tenth inning to drive in the winning run for the Arizona Diamondbacks in an 11-10 victory.
The see-saw battle saw the D-backs take a 5-0 lead, the Brewers surge ahead 8-5, the D-backs tie it up 8-8, only to fall behind in the 10th inning 10-8. But a three-run bottom half of the inning allowed Arizona to board the plane for Colorado a happy bunch.
Bench coach Jeff Banister was filling in for Torey Lovullo Sunday while the manager was in California to give the eulogy at a celebration of life for Billy Bean. "What a game though, I think everybody got their money's worth today," Banister said.
The resilience and never-give-up attitude was on full display. "There was a little bend, but no break," Banister continued. He was especially impressed by Adrian Del Castillo's at-bat in the bottom of the 10th.
Facing a tough lefty with the ghost runner on second base, Del Castillo fought off a tough sinker away on a 1-2 count. He then got a curveball down and delivered a base hit to right field, scoring the first run of the inning.
Del Castillo said "To be completely honest, I was just trying not to strike out, and put anything in play, try to make something happen, just trying not to swing and miss."
The D-backs had lost the first two games of the series and had their back against the wall after blowing a 5-0 lead. The Brewers got to Zac Gallen in the fifth inning with a three-run homer by Jackson Chourio.
Prior to that Gallen had been pitching well and showing a lot of life on his fastball. He said today's heater was among the best five he's had this season. He ended up going five innings and striking out seven, allowing just the three runs while walking two.
Kevin Ginkel came on to pitch the sixth and had a rough outing, giving up four hits and four runs, including a two-run homer to Eric Haase. Ryan Thompson also allowed a run in the seventh.
Down 8-5, the D-backs tied it back up by scoring two in the seventh and one in the eighth. The tying run was a classic old school trip around the bases for Corbin Carroll. He walked, stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on a very shallow fly ball to right.
Justin Martinez pitched a scoreless ninth inning, and then got two more outs in the 10th inning with the ghost runner on second base. At this point Banister made the decision to intentionally walk left-hand batter Brice Turang, opting for the right-on-right matchup between Martinez and Chourio.
That backfired, as the red-hot Brewers rookie laced a triple into the right field corner, scoring both runs and putting the Brewers back up 10-8. While considering both the splits and the pitch count Martinez had already accumulated, Banister owned the move. "I walked J-Mart right into their hottest hitter, I know that, I take full responsibility."
Blake Walston, who was just called up for the game to replace Dylan Floro, got the last out of the 10th and ended up getting credited with his first career major league win.
The 10th inning comeback allows the D-backs to improve their record to 83-66. They move back to to 2.0 games clear of the New York Mets in the NL Wild Card chase and will remain the second Wild Card see for at least another day. The Braves are still playing as of this writing.
Gabriel Moreno was activated from the injured list and pinch-hit in the game. Paul Sewald was placed on the injured list just prior to the game, and the D-backs are short one reliever heading up to Colorado.
According to a source, Adrian Del Castillo will not be on the plane for Colorado and will be optioned back to Triple-A Reno. The corresponding call-up is not yet known.
Merrill Kelly will start the first game of the three game set against the Rockies. Antonio Senzatela will come off the injured list to make his first start of the year for Colorado. First pitch is 5:40 p.m. Arizona time.