DeSclafani Gets First Start of Season as D-backs Go For Series Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks snapped their skid on Saturday, evening their series with the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field. They'll go for the series win on Sunday at 1:10 p.m., with Anthony DeSclafani getting the official start.
The Diamondbacks are 44-45, looking to get back to an even .500 to stay in the playoff race. The Royals fell to 42-48, inching further away from the American League's final Wild Card berth.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals Pitching Matchup
RHP Anthony DeSclafani (4.82 ERA) vs RHP Michael Lorenzen (4.95 ERA)
Sunday's game would have initially been Zac Gallen's start, but the Diamondbacks have opted to push Gallen back a day and start right-hander Anthony DeSclafani.
DeSclafani has been a starter for most of his career, with a couple of excellent seasons under his belt with the Reds' and Giants' rotations. He's served as Arizona's long reliever in 2025.
DeSclafani throws a six-pitch mix. He leans heavily on a hard slider, with a mid-90s sinker and four-seam combo. He also has a curve, changeup and occasional sweeper.
The right-hander's 4.82 ERA is nothing sparkling, but his expected ERA metric is 3.94. He's been scoreless in his last two appearances over five innings.
DeSclafani will likely be on a pitch count of up to 70 maximum according to Torey Lovullo. He has not gone more than three innings in an appearance yet this season. Depending on his effectiveness, Sunday could quickly morph into a full bullpen game, however.
The Royals will look to right-hander Michael Lorenzen. Lorenzen has struggled, pitching to a 4.95 ERA over 17 starts. He's 4-8 and was knocked around for a 6.31 June ERA.
Lorenzen throws a deep arsenal, with a four-seam, sinker and changeup as his top three pitches in terms of usage. He also features a curveball, slider, cutter and sweeper.
Lorenzen hasn't been particularly effective at getting whiffs or strikeouts, and has been hit relatively hard. He's mostly limited free passes, but has been a hittable arm. The D-backs' offense may need to keep pace in a bullpen game.
Diamondbacks vs Royals Lineups
(Check back later for lineups.)
Diamondbacks vs Royals Bullpens
The D-backs used just two relievers Saturday, thanks to Ryne Nelson's excellent seven-inning start. Kevin Ginkel and Shelby Miller both pitched, though Miller needed just 11 pitches to close a six-run game. Both pitchers may be available in a pinch Sunday.
The Royals used four relievers Saturday. Setup man Daniel Lynch IV threw 26 pitches in a back-to-back, though Lucas Erceg and closer Carlos Estevez should be available.