D-backs Begin Tough Series vs Dodgers Behind Brandon Pfaadt
A mere eight days following the Arizona Diamondbacks' gritty 2-2 split with the Shohei Ohtani and the high-power Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, the D-backs will head to Dodger Stadium for game one of a three-game set Monday, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.
The D-backs could not come away with a sweep of the MLB-worst Colorado Rockies, but have improved their record to 25-22, with a 4-2 record since they last saw LA. The Dodgers were just swept by their Anaheim counterparts.
Pitching Matchup
Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt will, for the second time, take the mound for game one against the Dodgers. Pfaadt has had great success against LA in his young career, posting a 2.01 ERA with 25 strikeouts over 22.1 innings in his last four starts against them.
The young right-hander has been one of Arizona's most consistent starters so far in 2025, pitching to a 3.71 ERA over 50.2 innings. He's still been somewhat prone to hard contact, but has gone deep into games, and has, at the very least, generally offered his team a chance to win games.
He struggled in his recent outing, only managing four innings on 95 pitches against the Giants. He gave up four runs on six hits and three walks, though the damage was done with one swing of the bat — a grand slam.
Pfaadt will need to limit hard contact against one of MLB's best-hitting teams, and could fall victim to an ambush, as LA will likely know what to expect from Pfaadt.
The Dodgers will send right-hander Landon Knack to the mound. Knack has struggled to a 5.98 ERA, but his 4.34 FIP and 3.72 xFIP suggest he's been the victim of some poor luck. He's gone only 18.1 innings over five appearances (four starts) and is walking nearly four batters per nine.
Knack throws a mid-90s four-seam, as well as a changeup, curveball and slider. Most recently, he was blown up for five earned runs on seven hits and a walk by the Athletics, and has a 4.82 career ERA against Arizona.
Lineup
The Diamondbacks' lineup is a bit shuffled, but features the regular contributors. Ketel Marte will lead off, with Corbin Carroll behind him. That order is generally saved for left-handed starters. Eugenio Suárez will take the cleanup role, and Pavin Smith slides down to eighth, with Tim Tawa manning center field.
The Dodgers, of course, feature the most terrifying top-order group in MLB. Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman can offer fits to even the best arms in baseball.
Meanwhile, LA has made a pair of roster moves, activating utility man Tommy Edman and slugging outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in the past week. Hernandez will play right field and bat fifth, while Edman will bat eighth and man second base.
LA recently released longtime utility player Chris Taylor, as well as catcher Austin Barnes, who the Diamondbacks ran wild against in their previous matchup with the Dodgers.
Bullpen
The Diamondbacks' struggling bullpen will need all hands on deck against an opponent that can score a crooked number at any time. Interim closer Shelby Miller worked a white-knuckle save against the Rockies Sunday on 17 pitches, and Kevin Ginkel threw 11 in a scoreless eighth his third straight appearance.
Jalen Beeks is coming off his worst outing of the year, throwing 30 pitches Saturday. Recently called-up righty Christian Montes De Oca did not get his first MLB appearance against Colorado, losing his chance for a soft landing until at least the next series.
The Dodgers recently placed high-leverage arm Kirby Yates on the Injured List, where he'll join six other injured arms. High-leverage options Tanner Scott and Alex Vesia should be available. Setup man Ben Casparius threw 37 pitches Saturday, but did not throw Sunday.