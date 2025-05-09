D-backs' Brandon Pfaadt's Dominance over Dodgers Continues
When Brandon Pfaadt started Game 3 of the 2023 National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he began to establish himself as a big game pitcher. While he didn't go very deep in that game, his 4.1 scoreless innings set the tone as the Diamondbacks went on to sweep LA to move on to the NLCS.
Pfaadt's development as a starting pitcher has revolved around throwing strikes, shaping his pitches to get strikeouts when he can, but being content to pitch to contact and let his defense do the work when necessary. Above all else, he gets deep in games and gives his team a chance to win on most nights.
There can be no doubt this approach has been mostly successful for him ever since that big Postseason start, but seldom more so than when he faces the Dodgers. Since that game he has made three more regular season starts against the Dodgers, getting into the sixth inning or deeper each time to take home the victory.
Thursday night in Phoenix was another example. He went 6.1 innings, giving up just four hits, walking three, and striking out six.
Including that Postseason start, in his last four games against that juggernaut lineup, Pfaadt has the following line:
22.1 IP, 3-0, 2.01 ERA, 18 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 6 walks, 25 strikeouts.
This level of dominance over such a fearsome lineup full of superstars is truly remarkable. But Pfaadt is not letting it get to his head. His approach this game, despite the six strikeouts, was to let the defense behind him step up. And step up they did.
Alek Thomas made a tremendous catch against the wall in center field to rob extra bases. He ran down several other balls hit into the gaps, making them look easy. Ketel Marte backhanded a 103 MPH bullet off the bat of Shohei Ohtani. Then later in the game he turned a key double play after Pfaadt had left the game.
Not to be outdone, Corbin Carroll made a terrific sliding catch on a drive into the right field corner, robbing Will Smith of extra bases with a man on first base.
It's easy to say pitch to contact and let your defense do the work, but when you're facing Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, that's easier said than done.
"I think those are some of our better games," Pfaadt said. "When we're aggressive in zone, we're able to get away with some stuff early in the game, and go deeper into the game, and trust our defense, and that's what we did today."
The question was asked if Pfaadt felt like he got a little extra oomph, or giddy-up when he faces the Dodgers. The intent of the question was to address his terrific record against LA. But the right-hander gave an interesting and unexpected answer.
"I think we did that with the Phillies last time, we were a little too giddy-up, like you said, and I think we were able to calm things down and locate more today, and success was derived from it."
This goes back to the crux of who Brandon Pfaadt is. Whether he's having a great game or a poor game, you almost never see the difference in his demeanor on the mound. He's usually able to keep his emotions in check, remain calm, and stick to a game plan. Perhaps that is the key to his success against the Dodgers. He rarely lets the moment, or any game for that matter, get too big for him.