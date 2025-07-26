D-backs' Brilliant Pitching Secures Razor-Thin win vs Pirates
The Arizona Diamondbacks won a tough-fought pitcher's duel in Pittsburgh, defeating the Pirates by a score of just 1-0 on Friday afternoon. Ryne Nelson and Arizona's bullpen allowed just one hit for 11 innings, and the offense did just enough.
The Diamondbacks improve to 51-53, while the Pirates fall to 42-62.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson Throws Dominant Start
It was just another day at the office for Nelson. The right-hander delivered yet another dominant outing, going six innings without allowing an earned run.
He walked two and hit a batter, but allowed only one base hit on the day while striking out four.
The only hit came in the second inning, in the form of a two-out triple off the bat of former Diamondback Tommy Pham. Nelson stranded Pham with a soft lineout.
Nelson was efficient throughout, only needing 88 pitches (53 strikes) to get through his start.
He worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the third inning, but would mostly avoid traffic after that. He settled in to retire eight of the next nine batters, though a 20-plus pitch sixth inning was the only thing that cut him off from pitching into the seventh.
Only two balls were hit harder than 100 MPH off Nelson. Both went for outs. With the scoreless six innings, Nelson recorded his fourth Quality Start in his last five appearances, and lowered his ERA to a rotation-low 3.29.
After Nelson exited, Anthony DeSclafani put forward a valiant relief effort. DeSclafani threw 50 pitches over four hitless, scoreless innings.
He walked two, struck out three and even stranded the Pirates' ghost runner at third base with one out in the 10th inning.
Kevin Ginkel then worked the escape act, delivering a scoreless, hitless 11th for the save. He was helped along by an excellent catch in left field by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Friday's game was only the fourth time in D-backs history the team pitched 11 or more shutout innings (h/t Alex Weiner, Arizona Sports).
"It's been extremely up and down," Ginkel said to Dbacks.TV's Todd Walsh postgame.
"There's a lot of season left, which is hard to believe. But I think, as long as we can control our approaches, how the pitches are getting ahead in counts, defense making plays, we're going to give ourselves a good chance.
"Even just showing it tonight, when the bats weren't going, our defense made some plays, our pitching did well, and that's what got us to win tonight," Ginkel said.
Arizona Diamondbacks Offense Sputters
The D-backs' offense continues to struggle in recent play. Though they remain one of the more fearsome run-producing clubs in baseball, they struggled to find an answer for the Pirates' pitching staff.
Arizona worked five base hits and four walks, but once again could not come away with the big hit. They went a staggering 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, stranding nine batters.
The only run of the game was manufactured by Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suárez in the 11th. Carroll began the inning as the ghost runner, advanced on a flyout by Geraldo Perdomo, then scored on a flyout by Suárez.
Arizona did not record a base hit after the seventh inning, but still managed to plate the winning run.