Diamondbacks Bullpen Spoils a Purple Celebration at Chase Field
On what should have been a night of celebration and triumph, the Arizona Diamondbacks went down to another crushing defeat due to their depleted and ineffective bullpen. The Dodgers scored six runs in the ninth inning, erasing an 11-8 deficit to take game two of the series 14-11.
Kevin Ginkel, working for the third time in four games, and a velocity drop to show for it, gave up four straight hits to allow the Dodgers to tie it up 11-11. He also hit a batter before giving way to Ryan Thompson. The sidewinder was called upon to face Shohei Ohtani with two runners on base, and the Japanese superstar did the predictable, launching a mistake in the middle of the plate for a 426 foot, three-run homer.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to bring the D-backs into an 8-8 tie. They also got two solo homers from Ketel Marte, a two run blast from Eugenio Suarez, and a homer from Randal Grichuk.
Cristian Mena came on in relief in the third inning with the bases loaded and five runs already in to strike out Freddie Freeman, keeping the game within striking distance. He took the ball all the way into the top of the seventh, recording 11 outs in total and walking just one batter while striking out five. It was a fabulous performance for the rookie, giving his team a chance to get back in the game.
Jalen Beeks finished off the seventh for Mena, and Miller worked around a single and stolen base in the eighth before handing things off to Ginkel.
The initial hole was dug by Eduardo Rodriguez, who had another terrible start.
For the second time in three outings, Rodriguez gave up eight runs, this time in 2.2 innings. A disastrous five-run third inning chased the veteran left-hander from the game. While there was a lot of hard contact, it was perhaps Rodriguez's apparent disinterest in fielding a bunt from Chris Taylor in the third inning that might have stuck out the most.
The Dodgers had his number from the outset. The first four balls hit in the first inning off the lefty were all over 100 MPH, including a double high off the center field wall by Ohtani. Somehow the Dodgers only scored one run in that frame.
The D-backs answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning with Marte's first homer and Suarez' two-run blast. That was an opposite-field homer over the pool in right field, his eleventh of the year.
Rodriguez immediately let the good fortune slip through his hands. He gave up a long homer to nemesis Enrique Hernandez and an RBI double to Ohtani, tying the game at 3-3. By the time the top of the third inning had ended Rodriguez had a line of 2.2 innings, 9 hits, 8 earned runs, 3 walks and 3 strikeouts.
His season ERA now sits at 7.30 and his FIP has climbed to 4.41. The talk of bad luck rings somewhat hollow at this juncture, but don't expect a change anytime soon.
Asked if he was considering a role switch with long reliever Ryne Nelson, Lovullo responded, "No, we haven't had that conversation. [Rodriguez] has been throwing the ball well enough. I think early on if we had picked up the ball defensively, he would be in a totall different scenario. He's had some good games for us, so we haven't had that conversation"
As bad as Rodriguez was, this was a winnable game that once again exposed just how depleted and dreadful the Diamondbacks' bullpen currently is. Ever since A.J. Puk went down on April 18 and Justin Martinez began a dead arm phase at the same time, the bullpen has a 7.54 ERA.
It's an untenable situation for a team with Postseason aspirations. Their record is now 20-19, and they're only 2.5 games out of the Wild Card. But Martinez is at least a week away from returning, in not more. Puk is out until June 18 at the least.
Game three of the series is Saturday night. Corbin Burnes, who missed his last start with a sore shoulder, will face Dustin May of the Dodger. Game time is 5:10 p.m.