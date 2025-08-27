Diamondbacks Can't Waste Best Chance to Down Brewers
The Arizona Diamondbacks have seen back-to-back comeback attempts fall just short against the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers, going down 2-0 in their four-game series.
They've faced two tough pitching matchups, and it doesn't get much easier from there. But on Tuesday, Arizona will have its leading starter take the mound, with first pitch once again scheduled for 4:40 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers Pitching Matchup
RHP Ryne Nelson (3.63 ERA) vs RHP Quinn Priester (3.44 ERA)
Ryne Nelson may be hitting a bit of a roadblock in what has been an extremely impressive season to this point.
In three straight starts, Nelson has given up at least three runs, although he did complete a six-inning Quality Start his last time out.
Nelson has relied heavily on his fastball, and while that has been a very effective pitch, opposing teams are beginning to key in on it somewhat.
If Nelson has good command of his secondaries, he's still a tough matchup for any hitter. He'll certainly be the toughest starter Milwaukee will see in this four-game series.
Meanwhile, 24-year-old right-hander Quinn Priester is having similar success in his third major league season. He's thrown to a 3.44 ERA over 19 starts. The Brewers have also won his last 15 straight starts. He's 10-0 in that stretch.
Priester's Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) is nearly a full run higher at 4.36, benefitting from the Brewers' exceptional defense.
Priester throws a mid-90s sinker and slider most of the time, but also turns to a cutter, curve and occasional changeup.
Priester has been the definition of a ground ball pitcher this season, with a 57.7% ground ball rate, while coming in slightly below average in whiff and strikeout metrics.
He's only allowed three runs in his last two starts, but was knocked around for 10 hits in 4.1 innings, leading to six earned runs on August 10.
Diamondbacks vs Brewers Lineup
Diamondbacks vs Brewers Bullpens
The D-backs once again had to go to the bullpen early Tuesday after Brandon Pfaadt went just 2.2 innings. Jake Woodford and John Curtiss both gave Arizona some length, before handing it off to Andrew Saalfrank, Juan Morillo and Kyle Backhus.
Manager Torey Lovullo's leverage options will be somewhat limited.
The Brewers sent Tobias Myers, Jared Koenig and former Diamondback Shelby Miller to the mound. Each threw 21 or more pitches. Closer Trevor Megill has not yet worked in this series.