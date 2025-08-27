Diamondbacks' Late Rally Falls Painfully Short Again
Despite a furious late-inning rally, the Arizona Diamondbacks once again came up just shy of completing an impressive comeback, eventually falling to the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 9-8 in walk-off fashion.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Suffers Blowup Inning
One night after Eduardo Rodriguez was tagged for a five-run third inning, right-hander Brandon Pfaadt suffered nearly the exact same fate.
Pfaadt gave up one run in the first inning, but threw a scoreless second. Then, for the second time in as many games, the Brewers poured it on Arizona's starting pitcher the second time through the order.
Pfaadt allowed six earned runs over the course of just 2.2 innings on eight hits and a walk — nearly the same final line to what Rodriguez delivered Monday night, though Pfaadt also struck out four batters.
Jake Woodford pitched 2.2 innings and gave up one run, though it was an inherited runner plated by right-hander John Curtiss. Curtiss threw 1.2 innings and gave up one run.
Andrew Saalfrank threw a scoreless eighth, but Juan Morillo walked the bases loaded in the ninth without recording an out.
Kyle Backhus put forward his best attempt to strand the runners, but a one-out sacrifice fly got just deep enough to be out of Carroll's throwing range, and the Brewers went home victorious.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Fights Back Again
For the second straight game following their starter's early blowup, the D-backs' offense did not go quietly, but fell just short of an impressive comeback.
After the Brewers scored five in the third inning, Arizona responded with a three-run fourth.
Ketel Marte reached on an infield single, Pavin Smith hit an automatic double, and Gabriel Moreno — who continues to swing a hot bat — blasted a three-run homer to left, cutting Milwaukee's lead in half.
The D-backs would put together another three-run inning in the seventh. Jake McCarthy, Alek Thomas and Geraldo Perdomo singled, Marte hit a sacrifice fly and Corbin Carroll doubled.
Suddenly, Arizona was within two runs, facing an 8-6 deficit.
Then for the third time in the game, the D-backs built an inning in the eighth, scoring two on a two-strike Geraldo Perdomo double.
Carroll led off the ninth with a double off right-hander Shelby Miller, but the former Diamondback shut down the inning to strand the go-ahead run.
Four Diamondback hitters recorded multiple hits: Carroll, Perdomo, Smith and Moreno. Moreno's homer was his seventh of the season — a career high, despite missing three months of the season.