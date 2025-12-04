What Freddy Peralta Update Means for Potential D-backs Trade

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still in need of serious additions to their starting rotation this offseason.

While the D-backs are going to be strapped for cash somewhat, with the expectation of a reduced payroll in 2026, the trade market remains a possibility.

One such arm that has been a potential trade target for Arizona is Brewers All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta. Peralta may not have looked like a particularly realistic add, but Milwaukee may be more willing to part with their leading arm than initially expected.

A recent article from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal states that the Brewers may be more open to a Peralta trade than before, due to a high level of interest from other clubs.

Whether the D-backs were one of those clubs involved is unknown, but Arizona certainly should be kicking the tires on all available starters.

Potential Diamondbacks Trade Target May be More Available

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"Perhaps this was inevitable, but the interest in right-hander Freddy Peralta is so significant, the Milwaukee Brewers are now considering 'cracking the door open' for trade discussions, according to a person briefed on their situation," Rosenthal writes.

"Both owner Mark Attanasio and general manager Matt Arnold said they were excited about their rotation after righty Brandon Woodruff accepted the team’s $22.025 million qualifying offer. But if the Brewers get a strong enough offer for Peralta, they believe the veteran presence of Woodruff and their numerous other rotation options still could leave them in position to contend in the NL Central."

This certainly seems to imply the Brewers are more willing to listen to trades — and, in GM-speak, could very well mean they are fishing for other clubs to extend them offers.

But there is one issue with this deal from the D-backs' perspective: the cost to acquire.

Where Freddy Peralta Trade Could Be Out of Reach for D-backs

It's a good sign that the Brewers are putting it out there that they are more open to potential trades. However, Rosenthal also had this to say:

"The Brewers undoubtedly would set a high bar for Peralta, ideally landing a major-league ready starting pitcher as part of the return."

The Diamondbacks are not in a position to part with anyone of that nature. It's not so much that Arizona would not be willing to part with trade assets, but it would be unwise to deal from an already-thin pitching pool.

Now granted, the word "ideally" is doing a good deal of heavy lifting in that sentence, but if the Brewers dig their heels in on their asking price, there's no way Arizona would be willing to part with the likes of Ryne Nelson or Brandon Pfaadt to bring in a starter — that would be taking one step forward and at least half a step back with regard to their rotation.

