Diamondbacks Face Best Shot to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
The Arizona Diamondbacks won a thriller of an extra-inning game on Saturday night, keeping their playoff hopes alive for another night, no matter how unlikely.
On Sunday morning at 11:10 a.m., they'll go for a necessary series victory. It will be their last game against a team not currently in the playoff hunt, with the Twins pitching their the most hittable arm of the weekend.
Sunday's game is of high importance if Arizona wants to remain relevant. They cannot afford a sluggish performance against a fourth-place Twins club.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Minnesota Twins Pitching Matchups
RHP Nabil Crismatt (3.14 ERA) vs RHP Bailey Ober (5.08 ERA)
Right-hander Nabil Crismatt suffered his first rough outing of the season his last time on the mound. He gave up four runs over four innings, with a pair of two-run homers doing all the damage.
It still wasn't exactly the worst start imaginable, but was quite the departure from the veteran righty's previous starts, in which he exhibited total command and worked efficiently.
Crismatt's low-octane, finesse-focused stuff has allowed him to find an unconventional level of success in the starting rotation. Arizona will need his best stuff on Sunday.
Related Content: How Diamondbacks' Unsung Hero is Finding Unconventional Success
Right-hander Bailey Ober, meanwhile, has had a rough season, sporting a career-worst 5.08 ERA in 129.1 innings. He's limited walks and collected plenty of chases, but has been hit hard, worth -19 Pitching Run Value, per Statcast.
Ober throws a low-90s four-seam, with a changeup, slider and sweeper as his main secondaries. He also throws an occasional sinker and curve.
The four-seam has been hammered to a .285 opposing average and .500 slug against, while the changeup has been his most successful offering (.214 average against)
Diamondbacks vs Twins Lineup
Ketel Marte serves as the DH, giving Jordan Lawlar a chance to start at third base for the first time since last Monday. He was the DH for two games after that and played third base in Saturday's game after entering the game as a pinch hitter. Blaze Alexander slides over to second base.
James McCann gets his first start since September 9, giving the red hot Gabriel Moreno a day off after catching the night before. Jorge Barrosa, despite a .122 batting average, gets another chance to start in left field in place of Jake McCarthy.
Diamondbacks vs Twins Bullpens
The Diamondbacks got six quality innings out of Ryne Nelson and two innings of relief from John Curtiss on Saturday, but still had to use their bullpen heavily.
Brandyn Garcia, Ryan Thompson and Taylor Rashi each pitched in addition to Curtiss, though Thompson needed just two pitches to get one out.
The Twins turned to Pierson Ohl, Cody Laweryson (making his MLB debut) and Kody Funderburk, and acting closer Cole Sands gave up three runs in the 10th. It was a back-to-back for both Sands and Funderburk, and they may be both unavailable on Sunday.