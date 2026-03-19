Diamondbacks' Injured Star Returns to Lineup vs White Sox

Arizona Diamondbacks star catcher Gabriel Moreno has returned to the D-backs' lineup on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, batting fifth in the order.

Moreno has yet to return to catching, but will make his first appearance in a Cactus League game in exactly one week, after dealing with right forearm tightness and sitting out several games.

The good news is Moreno's MRI revealed no structural damage, and he's begun his throwing program without seeing a resurfacing of his symptoms. He does not appear to be in danger of beginning the regular season on the injured list as it currently stands. Getting into a Cactus League game is a positive step in the right direction.

Moreno may not be lighting up the stat sheet thus far this spring, but he did put together a five-game hit streak prior to his most recent start against Colorado, and he also crushed a 460-foot homer three games prior to going down with the injury.

Gabriel Moreno Returns to Diamondbacks Lineup

The full D-backs lineup for Thursday's 6:05 p.m. game against the White Sox is as follows:

1 - CF Jorge Barrosa

2 - 3B Tim Tawa

3 - 1B Pavin Smith

4- C James McCann

5 - DH Gabriel Moreno

6 - 2B Jacob Amaya

7 - LF A.J. Vukovich

8 - RF Kristian Robinson

9 - SS Cristofer Torin

In addition to Moreno, first baseman Pavin Smith — who had also been dealing with forearm tightness — is back in the lineup, playing first base and batting third.

Veteran backstop James McCann will start behind the plate while Moreno builds back up towards making starts at catcher once again.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka Makes First Start since WBC

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on March 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the mound for Arizona will be righty Michael Soroka.

Soroka, who was one of the many D-backs players to recently return from the WBC, seems to be all but set to take the fifth starter's slot to begin the regular season, with Merrill Kelly expected to land on the injured list to begin the year.

Soroka made two starts for Team Canada, allowing three earned runs over 5.2 innings against Team Colombia and Team USA. His four-seam fastball climbed all the way up to 97 MPH — a good sign for his arsenal in the coming season.

The right-hander did struggle a bit in his last Cactus League outing, giving up three runs in 1.2 innings. But with two more starts behind him in a high-intensity tournament environment, the hope is for Soroka to take a step forward Thursday night.