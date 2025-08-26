Diamondbacks Face Brutal Task Facing Young All-Star
The Arizona Diamondbacks' comeback fell just short on Monday night, as they dropped the series opener to the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 7-5.
On Tuesday, they'll face one of the most exciting young arms in all of baseball, with first pitch scheduled for 4:40 p.m. MST.
Arizona Diamondbacks Get First Look at Jacob Misiorowski
Pitching Matchup: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (4.95 ERA) vs RHP Jacob Misiorowski (4.19 ERA)
Don't let the 4.19 ERA fool you. Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski is not going to be an easy opponent for Arizona's hitters.
The 23-year-old right-handed phenom earned an All-Star bid after making just five career starts and pitching to a 2.81 ERA in that span.
Since then, he's hit some road blocks. He's given up eight runs in his last 5.1 innings pitched over two poor starts.
But his arsenal is one of the most electric and dangerous in baseball. His four-seam fastball tops out in the triple digits. But the main event is his slider, a devastating 94 MPH offering. That's not a typo.
In addition, Misiorowski also has an 87 MPH curveball and a 92 MPH changeup. There's a reason he's tough to hit, though it has been done.
Misiorowski has struck out 55 over his first 38.2 innings, but does have a bit of a walk problem, which has limited his efficiency. He's walked 20 in his nine career starts.
Meanwhile, right-hander Brandon Pfaadt has been on the right path forward.
Pfaadt put together an excellent outing in his most recent start, pitching seven innings and giving up two runs. That allowed the D-backs to engineer an extra-inning comeback win over the Guardians.
His ERA is back below 5.00, but he'll need to stay on that positive trajectory. He's given up a lot of base traffic of late, and the Brewers thrive on stringing together single after single.
Pfaadt will need his best swing-and-miss stuff on Tuesday.
Diamondbacks vs Brewers Lineup
(Check back later for lineup.)
Diamondbacks vs Brewers Bullpens
Thanks to the valiant effort of right-hander Bryce Jarvis Monday, Arizona's bullpen will be almost entirely rested. Jarvis, along with fellow long man Jake Woodford will likely be the only arms down.
Jarvis threw 5.2 innings, allowing two runs while striking out six in relief of Eduardo Rodriguez Monday, who gave up five runs in 2.1 innings.
The Brewers used left-hander Aaron Ashby for 1.2 innings, then had Nick Mears and Abner Uribe throw efficient innings. Closer Trevor Megill has worked heavily in recent days, but may be available after not pitching Monday.