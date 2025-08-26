D-backs Manager Gives Strong Message After Failed Comeback
The Arizona Diamondbacks almost came back from a third-inning 6-0 deficit in the opener of their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Arizona scored five runs in the sixth inning, crushing Brewers' starter Brandon Woodruff after he had blanked them for five innings. Unfortunately, Arizona came up just short, falling 7-5.
Despite the poor result, that comeback effort was not lost on manager Torey Lovullo, speaking to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh postgame.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Addresses Failed Comeback
One characteristic of this D-backs' team of late has been their heightened level of intensity and focus. It's been evident in their back-to-back series wins.
Though their efforts didn't pan out Monday against MLB's best club, Lovullo was pleased with his team's ability to not roll over when down big.
"They're engaged for nine innings. They fight and they're playing hard. That's one of my simple demands, and they go out there and give everything they can.
"In a game where we talk about the circumstances of getting here, we're down 6-0, it would have been easy for a team to shut down, but not this group. We fought and hopefully that's the catalyst for what we can come out here and do tomorrow," Lovullo said.
The sixth inning was classic Diamondbacks' offense. Alek Thomas singled, Geraldo Perdomo reached on a hit-by-pitch, and Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll each plated a run with a single.
Then, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. got into a three-run homer to pull within one.
"The guys were coming around for their third time and really capitalized," Lovullo said.
"The key moment was [Gurriel]'s 3-0 home run. That instantly gets you back into the game. What I told the guys throughout the course of those middle innings is that anything is possible in this ballpark.
"Games change real quick here. Just put some guys on the bases and somebody will clean them up. That's what happened," he said.
Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on Bryce Jarvis
Not to be ignored was the substantial effort from right-hander Bryce Jarvis. After Eduardo Rodriguez was tagged for five runs over just 2.1 innings, Jarvis came in and pitched the equivalent of an excellent start.
The righty hadn't thrown since coming up from Triple-A Reno five days prior.
He held Milwaukee down and gave the D-backs a chance, completing 5.2 innings and allowing two runs while striking out six, falling one out shy of a "quality start" in relief.
Lovullo praised his pitcher for his performance against a pesky Milwaukee offense.
"He did everything he could to keep us in the ballgame. When I handed him the ball, I said, 'Anything is possible in this stadium. Do your job and we might win you a baseball game.'
"He did a great job. Because of that, we're set up tomorrow with our pitching and we're going to go get it," Lovullo said.
Thanks to Jarvis, Arizona's bullpen will be (mostly) rested and available in the event of a close game Tuesday.