How Veteran Righty Became Unexpected D-backs Hero

Ahead of the 2025 season, there were quite a few players most Arizona Diamondbacks fans would have never expected to see play a large, contributing role.

Unfortunately, with how many injuries, underperforming players, and brutal Deadline trades took place throughout the course of the season, a significant amount of roster turnover — particularly on the pitching staff — took place.

That led to unexpected players becoming surprise heroes. And an arm that stood out among that group of players was right-hander Nabil Crismatt, whose entry into the starting rotation was a pleasantly surprising storyline of 2025.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to break down the individual seasons of every player that contributed to the 2025 D-backs roster, the below article will be updated with the proper links to every season review as they are published.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Nabil Crismatt

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Nabil Crismatt 2025 and career stats | Alex D'Agostino.

Crismatt had been pitching in the Philadelphia Phillies' minor league system for most of 2025. On August 4, he was released, and subsequently signed by the D-backs five days later on August 9.

It was technically a reunion for the veteran righty, who made one relief appearance for the D-backs back in the 2023 season — in which he was unfortunately known for balking in the eventual losing run.

But back to 2025: Arizona had lost half its starting rotation by early August. Corbin Burnes had suffered a season-ending injury and Merrill Kelly had been traded to the Texas Rangers. Even interim fifth starter Anthony DeSclafani had gone down with an injury.

Crismatt, meanwhile, had never been a primary starter in MLB, mostly serving as a solid, inning-eating reliever. But he had transitioned to a starting role in the minors, and that's what the D-backs called upon him to provide.

And in those starts, Crismatt was (perhaps surprisingly) quite effective. The low-velocity changeup artist made five starts and three relief appearances for the D-backs, allowing two or fewer earned runs in six of his eight total outings.

Unfortunately, his 2.61 ERA was inflated by his final appearance — a three-inning, five-earned-run performance against the Dodgers at season's end. Crismatt was designated for assignment due to roster crunches following that outing, and subsequently has departed the D-backs' organization.

Nabil Crismatt: 2026 Outlook

Sep 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Nabil Crismatt (61) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Crismatt recently signed a deal with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to Spring Training. He very well may be able to compete for an MLB role there.

But if he does end up finding his way back to free agency, it would not be a surprise to see the D-backs bring him back for depth purposes. It's a long shot, but Arizona valued Crismatt's contributions to the 2025 season — though they likely hope to not need his services in 2026.

