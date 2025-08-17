Diamondbacks Hit New Low in Dismal Meltdown vs Rockies
The Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen struck again on Sunday, propelling them to their third loss at Coors Field by a score of 6-5. The momentum Arizona gained by taking down the Rangers (and Rockies previously) has been undone.
The D-backs fall back to five games under .500 at 60-65, while Colorado staves off their 90th loss of the season for another day.
Though Arizona had a 4-1 lead in the seventh, right-hander Jake Woodford was blown up for four earned runs, sending the D-backs to a costly defeat. Woodford hit two batters and allowed three singles, giving Colorado a 5-4 lead from which Arizona's offense could not recover.
Jalen Beeks gave up a Rockies insurance run in the eighth — a run that would matter, as the D-backs scratched a run across in the ninth.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Nabil Crismatt Makes Excellent Spot Start
Despite the ultimate bullpen failure, Arizona was set up for success by their starter on Sunday afternoon.
Making a surprise spot start (and his first MLB appearance of 2025), right-hander Nabil Crismatt put together a truly impressive outing, all factors considered.
Crismatt threw five innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out five. He exited in line for the win.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Stalls
The D-backs put up four runs in an explosive sixth inning. That was all the offensive production they would manage.
Arizona led off the inning with back-to-back homers — one from Corbin Carroll and one by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Carroll's homer went a tremendous 474 feet. Even for the thin air of Coors Field, it was an impressive blast, and a career long.
The D-backs followed up with a pair of singles and capitalized on an error by third baseman Orlando Arcia. A third single by Alek Thomas gave Arizona a three-run lead.
But despite getting both Carroll and Jake McCarthy on base with one out in the seventh, they could not add on to their lead — a lead that was doomed to be blown.
Carroll finished 2-for-4 with the homer and a single. Thomas and Jake McCarthy both went 3-for-5. Arizona recorded 10 base hits but could not deliver the big knock.
The D-backs made some noise in the ninth inning, loading the bases with one out, but only managed one run on a James McCann sac fly.