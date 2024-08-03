Diamondbacks Hope to Raise Jolly Rodger and Win 7th Straight Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a high-intensity series opener against the Pirates, where they managed to come out on top thanks to multi-home run performances from Josh Bell, and Ketel Marte. Today the D-Backs have a chance to take the series against the Pirates as they continue to climb in the Wild Card.
Pitching Matchup
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, 7-5, 6.51 ERA, 4.53 FIP in 74.2 IP
Montgomery has been somewhat of an anomaly for the Diamondbacks. He was the big fish that Arizona managed to reel in right at the end of Free Agency in the Spring, but his numbers just have not shown it. He is coming off one of his worst starts of the year, pitching only 4 innings and allowing 6 runs against the Nationals, in a game the D-Backs went on to win.
With Merrill Kelly potentially returning as early as the upcoming Rockies series, there is added pressure on Montgomery to perform. While young pitcher Ryne Nelson has options, he has been significantly outperforming the veteran lefty. In these upcoming days, Montgomery could be pitching for his spot on the roster.
Today Montgomery will need to tap into some of his former self, as he is facing a dominant righty in Mitch Keller. After having to throw 4 innings, and utilize 5 men out of the bullpen during last nights game, some length would do wonders to set the D-Backs up for a big game 3.
Mitch Keller, RHP, 10-5, 3.30 ERA, 3.78 FIP in 128.1 IP
Keller has been a dominant starter all year for Pittsburgh, especially after being able to take a step back from being the teams ace, with the emergence of Paul Skenes. He is a quality innings eater, coming off two dominant starts, going 7 innings, and allowing 2 or fewer runs in both outings. His last start came in Arizona where the D-backs couldn't do much against the righty, only walking twice and being struck out 6 times.
Keller has a chance to bring the Pirates back into this series. After a game 1 loss, the Pirates risk falling even further behind the Diamondbacks in the Wild Card, and dropping the season series to Arizona. With Skenes going in Game 3, Keller can give the Pirates a serious chance to put themselves right back into the series with a strong performance.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks' offense was certainly a highlight of last nights game, but during middle innings they seemingly fell silent. After a magical 5-run first inning, they failed to score till the 6th. It is something we have seen at times from the D-Backs throughout the year, but they managed to break out of it.
Against Mitch Keller, a fantastic right-handed pitcher, the Diamondbacks have their left-handed power in the game, with Joc Pederson tagging in at DH in the 3 hole. He was also part of the home run parade, sending a ball into the Allegheny River.
Josh Bell in his D-Backs debut made an incredible impression on fans and teammates alike. Two home runs, including a game-tying shot off Aroldis Chapman, which turned out to be the hardest thrown fastball to ever be hit for a home run in the pitch-tracking era. Bell is back in today and will play regularly, substituting at first for Christian Walker.
Ketel Marte stayed hot, also having a 2 home run game. He has thoroughly cemented himself in the MVP conversation, and there is a strong argument to be made that he should be the front-runner at this time. He has been a game-changing bat for the D-Backs and will try to help them to a series win today.
For the Pirates, there is no bat that deserves more focus than that of O'Neil Cruz. His 5-5 day yesterday showcased his ability to completely change an inning by himself. In the 9th inning, Cruz knocked a single off Ryan Thompson and promptly stole 2nd base. This was huge, avoiding an easy double play that would have been turned shortly after. Cruz hits the ball hard, runs fast, and can make an opposing team work hard to get an out.
Before today's game Isiah Kiner-Falefa was reinstated from the 10 day IL and will join the Pirates after being traded for at the deadline. In a corresponding move Alika Williams was optioned.
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Pittsburgh Pirates today at 3:40 PM Arizona Time. As the Wild Card picture continues to unfold, make sure to keep things locked in right here on Diamondbacks on SI for all D-Backs coverage.