Why the Diamondbacks Made Surprise Decision to DFA Alek Thomas

The Arizona Diamondbacks, in the wake of calling up No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt, made a curious roster decision on Friday.

Rather than option outfielder Alek Thomas to the minor leagues, the D-backs chose to designate the 26-year-old for assignment. Thomas has one option remaining, and could have been sent down to Triple-A without any trouble.

Diamondbacks DFA Alek Thomas

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thomas' season had not been progressing in a positive direction. Though he had a high-quality spring training, the 26-year-old had been hitting just .181/.222/.340 through the first portion of the 2026 season, despite showing some promise in the early going.

"He is a tremendously talented player, and he's a great kid ,and he works his butt off. It just didn't click for us for extended periods of time here," D-backs GM Mike Hazen said. "I think he understands what we were trying to get done. I think he made changes this offseason, fundamentally, to target some of those things. I know he worked at all those things. It hasn't translated."

So why is Arizona opting to DFA Thomas, rather than simply optioning him to the minor leagues? Partly to seek a trade partner, and partly for mental reasons. Hazen confirmed that he has already begun to receive calls regarding a potential trade.

But if a trade does not materialize, the Diamondbacks will then place Thomas on waivers. It seems unlikely that no other major team would take a chance on Thomas for his defense and power upside, and if he does manage to clear waivers, Thomas can then be outrighted to Triple-A.

Hazen explained why this was the ideal situation, rather than simply optioning the struggling outfielder:

Mike Hazen explains why Diamondbacks DFA'd Alek Thomas

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2024. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"He's been here for a long time. He has no prior outright. So if we end up outrighting him, if we don't trade or clears waivers, then I feel like we'll get a better version of him when he is down there," Hazen said.

"I feel like if we just optioned him, feeling like he's buried, sitting down there, biding his time until he gets another opportunity, I wasn't sure that we were going to get the best version. This is the opportunity we'll have to get the best version of him if he's still here."

Hazen said Thomas being esposed to other interested teams — both in the trade market and on waivers — could ultimately shape Thomas' mindset in a positive way.

"If you're not exposed to 29 other teams where they could have had you, there may be a different mindset in terms of where you stand in the game of baseball," said Hazen. "If I option you, and you've gotten no exposure to 29 other teams, you can say that the Diamondbacks are holding me in Triple-A, but some other team would take me.

"That argument gets taken off the table if he gets through waivers. Because 29 other teams can theoretically, he will both have to clear a trade threshold and a waiver threshold."

It's also worth noting that if Thomas was optioned, that would burn his final option year. Teams are permitted to option a player to the minor leagues a maximum of five times during an option year. But if Thomas was sent down even once in 2026, he would not be able to be optioned in 2027.

Though minimal, there could be a slight amount of added value in the trade market for a player whose final option year has not been activated. It would give the other team, in theory, a modicum of added control. Hazen did not mention that as a factor, however.