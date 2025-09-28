Inside The Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks' Lefty Ambushed in Lopsided Loss

The Arizona Diamondbacks played another flat game.

Sep 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) delivers during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The Arizona Diamondbacks, one game after being eliminated from postseason contention, played a flat game in San Diego — losing to the Padres by a score of 5-1 at Petco Park.

Saturday night's game carried little weight for Arizona, but offered them an opportunity to clinch a .500 record. Unfortunately, the D-backs were unable to do so.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez Ambushed

Eduardo Rodriguez is a topic of intrigue for the 2026 season. The veteran left-hander's four-year, $80 million contract has not sown much in terms of positive results to this point.

Rodriguez had been on an excellent streak, allowing six runs over his last five starts. The D-backs were 5-0 in those games. But he was once again bit for a brutal first inning, setting Arizona up with a deficit they would not be able to overcome.

Rodriguez gave up a home run to Fernando Tatis Jr. on the second pitch of the game. He then gave up a single and a two-run homer to Xander Bogaerts. Rodriguez threw just seven pitches before the Padres had a 3-0 lead in the first inning — without recording an out.

He gave up two more after a double and a second two-run shot by Elias Diaz in the second. San Diego had a 5-0 lead in just 1.1 innings.

From there, Rodriguez settled down and retired 14 of the next 16 batters, hanging four straight zeroes. He'll end his season with a 5.02 ERA.

Newly-recalled righty Andrew Hoffmann entered in the seventh, working out of a single and walk for a scoreless frame. Taylor Rashi threw a scoreless eighth.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Reaches Milestone

The D-backs could not get much going offensively, with both Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte getting the night off.

Geraldo Perdomo, however, reached a milestone. He crushed a 406-foot solo home run in the fifth inning — his 20th long ball of the season. Perdomo now sits at 99 RBI on the season.

It was an otherwise quiet offensive night. Gabriel Moreno went 2-for-3 with a walk. Jake McCarthy tripled and Adrian Del Castillo walked twice.

Blaze Alexander was removed from the game in the bottom of the second inning after being hit by a pitch in the first. He stayed in to run the bases. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on the situation.

