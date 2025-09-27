Torey Lovullo Gave Message to D-backs Fans After Missing Postseason
For the second straight year, Arizona Diamondbacks fans won't be able to watch their team compete in the Postseason.
It's a tough reality to swallow, especially for a club that won a pennant in 2023 with less overall talent.
The D-backs have endured brutal stretches of play, heartbreaking losses and devastating injuries to key players. Part of that is the reality of baseball, but that doesn't soften the sting of watching the playoff action without emotional investment.
Manager Torey Lovullo and his team feel that disappointment just as heavily — more so, even. Lovullo knows of the criticisms that fly his way. That's part of the job.
After Friday night's loss officially eliminated the Diamondbacks from playoff contention, Lovullo gave a message to D-backs fans. Speaking to reporters, including Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, Lovullo had this to say:
Lovullo acknowledged the high level of investment from the Chase Field crowd, and vowed to find a way to bring playoff baseball back to Phoenix.
"We want to earn their trust. We want to bring them back to the stadium, because when they come the way they did for that last homestand against some very good teams, they brought the noise, and they brought an energy that's really unmatched," Lovullo said.
"When that building gets filled up, and they're engaged the way they are, and the way they can be, we feel that support."
The skipper apologized to D-backs faithful for the ultimate failure.
"I'm sorry to the fan base that we couldn't close this deal the way we wanted to, and we're going to do all we can. We're going to die trying to go out and find a way to the Postseason and not allow something like this to ever happen again, or let us feel the way we're all feeling right now," he said.
2025 may not go down as one of the more satisfying seasons in Arizona history. It was quite the opposite at times. Brutal injuries, heartbreaking losses and puzzlingly poor performances riddled a season with high expectations.
But one cannot argue it was not an entertaining ride. The D-backs fought hard to stay alive until the very last series.
"We're more than disappointed. There's no words you can use that are going to describe how this room is feeling right now, and it was a full investment," Lovullo said.