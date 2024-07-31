Diamondbacks Look for Sweep in Series Finale Against Nationals
The Arizona Diamondbacks are on fire; today, they must keep their foot on the gas. They enter July 31st having won or split every series in July, with their last series loss coming on June 27th. While trapped in the heat of a Wild Card race, the Diamondbacks will turn to their ace with a chance to sweep the Nationals.
Starting Pitchers
Zac Gallen, RHP, 8-5, 3.70 ERA, 3.48 FIP in 87.2 IP
Zac Gallen has faced some inconsistency since his return from the injured list in late June. While dominant against Oakland and Chicago (Cubs), 4 of his 6 starts since returning have come with allowing 3 or more runs.
It has been far from the elite form that Diamondbacks fans had grown used to from their ace, and it is crucial to see Gallen take a step in the right direction today. If Gallen can limit the Nationals offense, who are coming off being shut out yesterday, a rested D-backs bullpen should be able to close down a victory.
MacKenzie Gore, LHP, 6-8, 4.51 ERA, 3.39 FIP in 105.2 IP
Gore, whom the Diamondbacks faced earlier this season, has been struggling as of late. He has failed to reach the 6th inning in his last 6 starts, and has allowed between 3 or more runs in 5 of his last 6 starts.
The Diamondbacks have made Nationals pitchers work in this series, and if they are once again able to knock Gore out early it should set them up for success. His 14 walks in his last 4 outings also bodes well for a patient Arizona club.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks had an incredible offensive outburst yesterday, putting up 17 total runs against the Nationals. This offensive barrage was led by 3 home runs from Third Baseman Eugenio Suarez, as he continues a breakout month of July.
Suarez returns to the lineup at 3B today, hitting in the 4 hole once again with Christian Walker on the Injured List. Suarez has a near 1.200 OPS in July and has finally raised his wRc+ above 100 (101) after an abysmal beginning to the year.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. notably returns to the lineup today, this time at DH. He was removed from the game yesterday, and there was some injury concern from fans. Today he will get a day off his feet, but the D-backs won't lose his bat in an important finale against the Nationals.
Gabriel Moreno is a notable omission today, as he was struck on the left wrist by a foul ball during last night's matchup. He was removed from the game for Jose Herrera.
The team ran a scan on Moreno's wist, but X-rays came back negative, meaning the D-backs once again have seemingly dodged a bullet on Moreno's health. Moreno will be available off the bench today according to manager Torey Lovullo.
The Nationals will look for a big offensive rebound today against the Diamondbacks ace, as they were shut out yesterday. In their last 11 innings played, the Diamondbacks have outscored the Nationals 24-0.
The top of Washington's order had the potential to be dangerous, and they will need to be held in check by Diamondbacks pitching. Alex Call, hitting 7th today, has also had success early in this series, hitting a 3 run home run against Jordan Montgomery in the opener.
The Diamondbacks and Nationals play the series finale between the two teams at 12:40 PM Arizona Time at Chase Field. Keep things locked on Diamondbacks on SI for everything D-backs as they continue a heated Wild Card Chase.