Diamondbacks Look to Even Series Against Potential Wild Card Rival
The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped a poorly executed series opener to the Braves on Friday evening. Now, with a packed house, they will look for redemption and to even the series against what could be a key Wild Card opponent.
Starting Pitchers
Merrill Kelly, RHP, 4.73 ERA
The Diamondbacks' co-ace has gotten off to a decent start to the year. While he struggled in some of his first few outings, notably allowing nine runs in 3.2 innings against the Yankees, he has stuck the landing and turned things around.
Kelly has now allowed only one run in three of his first five starts. Hes also continued to go deep into ballgames, pitching in the sixth inning of all but one of his outings.
It was April 20th in Chicago where the veteran right-hander took the mound last time which caused some concern. While he looked arguably the most dominant that he has looked all season, striking out five hitters in 5.2 innings of two hit ball, some problems arose.
Kelly was forced to exit the game in the 6th inning with two outs due to leg cramping. This is a familiar issue that he has been forced to deal with throughout his career, but it is something that has plagued him mostly at home in Arizona.
The main key to watch is not only if he can recreate his dominant form from his last time through the rotation, but if the righty can put the cramping issues behind him and deliver in a critical game two matchup.
Grant Holmes, RHP, 3.22 ERA
29-year-old Holmes, now in only his second major league season, has pitched admirably for the Braves to begin 2025. After working mostly out of the bullpen last season, Atlanta's front office felt confident enough in the 6-foot-tall right-hander to give him a spot in the rotation.
To begin the year he has posted a 3.22 ERA across 22.1 innings. While only four of his five appearances have come as a starter, he is coming off three straight solid outings.
While Holmes can be quite dominant, allowing four or fewer hits in every outing so far, he has been known to struggle with free passes. In 22.1 innings he has walked 14 batters, and has struck out 22. This makes for a very high 5.6 BB/9, something which a very patient Diamondbacks club should be able to take advantage of.
Lineups
For the Diamondbacks, run production is a strength, particularly from the top of the order. Headlined by Corbin Carroll, who has thrown himself into the MVP conversation and is currently tied for the MLB home run lead, the 24-year-old outfielder has already posted 1.5 WAR 26 games into the season.
It dosen't stop there as, even while missing Ketel Marte, who finished on the NL MVP podium in 2024, Arizona's 1-4 batters have a combined .387 OBP, .530 SLG, and .917 OPS, all of which lead the Majors. They also feature the most players in MLB currently batting above .310, with Pavin Smith, Corbin Carroll, and Josh Naylor each surpassing the mark.
With right-handed Holmes on the mound these lefties should see an advantageous matchup, however in a limited sample the Braves right-hander to a .158 average with only a .451 OPS against him. While these reverse splits may not hold, it will also challenge some of the D-backs' scuffling right handers to step up.