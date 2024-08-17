Diamondbacks Lose Weird Game at Tropicana Field
A flat and disoriented Arizona Diamondbacks team lost to the Rays for the second straight night, this time by a score of 6-1. With the series loss now guaranteed, their streak of nine straight series victories dating back to July 12th comes to an end.
Zac Gallen started for Arizona and struggled mightily in the first two innings, allowing two runs in each frame. The Rays even executed two double steals against him, including a steal of home. Gallen managed to labor through the next three innings without allowing any more runs, despite base traffic throughout.
An odd play took place in the second when Brandon Lowe's high fly ball got stuck in the "B" ring catwalk that holds up the roof at Tropicana Field. It looked like Randal Grichuk was camped out to catch it, but the ball never came down. Instead it was a ground rule double. Gallen got the next out however, so the play did not cost him any more runs, just pitches.
In the fourth inning a routine double play ground ball brushed against the second base umpire's pants leg, negating the DP. Instead it was ruled a dead ball and counted as a hit, putting runners on first and second with nobody out. Gallen got out of the inning thanks to a line out double play. But the weird play cost him additional pitches once again.
So with all the extra pitches thrown, it was not surprising that Gallen lasted just the five innings. His final line was 5 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 3 Strikeouts. He threw 98 pitches, 63 for strikes.
Only one of the first 28 swings against Gallen generated a WHIFF as the Rays kept rapping out hits against him. That ratio improved to 7-41 as he picked up a couple of strikeouts late, but he just never got in a rythym.
Gallen's ERA is now 3.85 on the season and his record drops to 9-6. His ERA was 2.83 on June 29th. But he's given up 27 runs in 46.3 innings (5.25 ERA) over his last nine outings.
The offense was not able to do much of anything against Ray's starter Jeffrey Springs. The soft tossing left-hander kept getting ahead in counts and then used his changeup to get swing and miss and soft contract. He struck out six Diamondbacks through the first four scoreless innings and seven overall.
Jose Herrera hit a two-out RBI single in the fifth and Springs ended up loading the bases with a walk to Ketel Marte. Jake McCarthy lined out to center ending the threat with just lone D-backs run.
The Rays bullpen took over from there to hold the D-backs scoreless. Arizona did manage to load the bases again in the eighth inning, but pinch hitter Corbin Carroll tapped out to second base against a lefty reliever to end the inning. They ended up 1-5 with runners in scoring position and seven left on base.
Dylan Floro allowed a two run homer to Brandon Lowe in the sixth inning, putting the game out of reach at 6-1.
In seven games, six innings as a Diamondback, Floro has allowed six runs on 11 hits. He's also allowed all three of his inherited runners to score after coming over from the Nationals at the trade deadline in exchange for first baseman Andres Chaparro.
With the loss Arizona falls to 69-55. They're a half game behind the Padres and and 3.5 games back of the Dodgers. Both those teams play later tonight pay later tonight.
The D-backs will try to salvage the series finale on Sunday. Merrill Kelly will start for the D-backs. Taj Bradley was originally scheduled to start for Tampa Bay, but they may be going with an opener. First pitch is at 10:40 A.M. MST, 1:40 P.M. EST