Diamondbacks' Newcomers Dominate Padres in Impressive Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks took down the San Diego Padres by a score of 6-2 on Monday, winning their third straight behind a solid night of pitching and offense.
Brandon Pfaadt put forward a sturdy outing, and newcomer Tyler Locklear crushed his first homer in a D-backs uniform.
Arizona Diamondbacks Brandon Pfaadt Has Solid Outing
Pfaadt's outing began in inauspicious fashion. He issued walks to the first two batters faced. But he worked out of the traffic for a scoreless inning, and was efficient and effective for the next four frames.
In total, he completed 5.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four. He threw 97 pitches, 71 for strikes, though that pitch count was inflated by the sixth inning.
A pair of third-inning doubles gave the Padres their first run off the right-hander, but Pfaadt followed that up with two more scoreless innings.
After two quick outs to open the sixth, Pfaadt gave up a walk and back-to-back singles, as San Diego closed the gap to 5-2.
Recently-selected right-hander Andrew Hoffmann made his Diamondbacks debut in relief of Pfaadt, needing just one pitch to strand the runners.
Hoffmann then made quick work of the top of the Padres' order in the seventh, picking up his first two D-backs punchouts against Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Newest Reliever Introduces Himself
Left-hander Kyle Backhus pitched two scoreless innings to record the save, as Arizona's bullpen completed 4.1 scoreless frames.
Tyler Locklear Hits First Diamondbacks Homer, Offense Rolls
The D-backs' offense went to work early off Padres' starter J.P. Sears. Arizona put up heavy traffic in both of the first two innings, though they were only able to cash in for one run apiece.
Locklear, making his Chase Field debut, smashed his first home run as a D-back in the third inning, clubbing a moon shot to left field at 107.7 MPH.
The D-backs scored at least one run in each of the first four innings, grabbing a 5-1 lead. They went without a run in innings 5-7, but Alek Thomas added an insurance run with a laser of a home run to right field off left-hander Yuki Matsui.
Thomas finished 2-for-4, recording his fourth-straight multi-hit game and second homer in three games.
Ketel Marte went 2-for-4. Corbin Carroll went 2-for-4 with his 20th double of the season. Jorge Barrosa and Blaze Alexander each doubled.