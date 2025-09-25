Diamondbacks Painfully Waste Chance to Gain Playoff Ground
It can be difficult to come back with full energy in a game following a high-emotion win, but after completing a thrilling walk-off a night prior, the Arizona Diamondbacks nearly did it again. Unfortunately, Arizona would go down in extra innings by a score of 5-4.
The D-backs once again fought back from a 4-1 deficit, tying the game at 4-4 in the eighth inning. But despite loading the bases with one out in the 10th, they once again could not scrape out the winning run despite needing only a fly ball — a disturbing extra-inning trend.
A two-out RBI single given up by inning by left-hander Brandyn Garcia (who had pitched well to that point) was all the Dodgers needed.
Both the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds lost. Arizona faced an opportunity to gain playoff ground and slide into the final Wild Card berth, but could not muster enough to get the job done.
The D-backs fall to 80-78. They will need to finish one game ahead of the Reds and at least tie with the Mets to secure a postseason berth.
Arizona Diamondbacks Ryne Nelson Pitches Quality Start
Nelson delivered six strong innings for the D-backs on Wednesday night.
He allowed three earned runs over those six innings. He gave up seven hits, but did not walk a batter and collected an impressive nine strikeouts against a star-studded Dodgers lineup. He picked up 14 whiffs and 13 called strikes, leaning on his trademark fastball 66% of the time.
Nelson gave up a run in the first inning, allowing a leadoff triple by Shohei Ohtani to score on a Mookie Betts sacrifice fly. He'd set down seven of the next eight batters and hang two zeroes on the board.
The tough blow landed in the fourth inning, as the bottom of the order did some damage. Tommy Edman singled and Andy Pages hit a two-run homer to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead over Arizona.
He then set down eight of the next nine batters and delivered scoreless fifth and sixth innings, but exited in line for the loss.
Andrew Saalfrank, pitching for the first time in over a week, threw a scoreless seventh, getting Ohtani to ground into a double play.
Rookie left-hander Philip Abner got two outs, but gave up an RBI double to Teoscar Hernandez, allowing LA to extend their lead to 4-1. Juan Morillo finished the inning without further damage.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Rallies But Falls Short
The D-backs' offense struggled against Blake Snell, getting just one run against him in the first inning.
In the seventh, Corbin Carroll doubled to bring home Ketel Marte. Gabriel Moreno singled to make it 4-3, and Adrian Del Castillo came through for the second night in a row as a pinch-hitter, tying the contest with a sacrifice fly.
Marte finished 3-for-5 and Carroll finished 2-for-3. Unfortunately, the story of the D-backs' offense on Wednesday will be marred by a failure to execute execution when they needed to the most.