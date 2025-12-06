Diamondbacks Sign Former Rangers Reliever

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to add arms to their minor league system this offseason.

According to a post from the Triple-A Reno Aces on X/Twitter, the D-backs have signed right-handed relief pitcher Gerardo Carrillo to a minor league contract.

Carrillo, 27, spent his most recent action in 2025 with the Texas Rangers' Double-A and Triple-A squads, but has yet to throw a pitch in the major leagues.

Feb 20, 2024; Surprise, AZ, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Gerardo Carrillo poses for a photo during Media Day at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Carrillo was originally signed to a minor league deal as a free agent by the Los Angeles Dodgers, all the way back in 2016.

He spent the first four years of his career in LA's organization, initially being used as a starting pitcher, but was eventually traded to the Washington Nationals in the 2021 season — part of the very same trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers.

But Carrillo never made it above the Double-A level for Los Angeles and Washington. It was the 2022 season in the Nationals' organization that saw him transition to a relief role, where he made 19 appearances as a reliever at varying minor league levels.

He made just two appearances in 2023, and then spent the remainder of the season on the reserve list. He did not pitch at all in 2024, spending the entire year on the IL.

He signed a minor league deal with the Rangers, and spent the 2025 season with Texas' farm. In fact, he made his biggest jump of his career, seeing his first taste of action at the Triple-A level.

But he only threw 2.1 innings for the Rangers' AAA club, allowing two runs on four hits. Carrillo owns a career 4.12 ERA over 365 minor league innings, and has yet to unlock his abilities at the next level.

But he does have a fastball that can climb into the upper 90s. The Diamondbacks are looking to shift their pitching philosophy to one that emphasizes stuff and velocity at a higher level, and Carrillo seems to fit that new mold.

It doesn't seem particularly likely that Carrillo will be making his MLB debut with the D-backs this season, but as 2025 exemplified, a team can never have too many arms. Carrillo does have the ability to create plenty of swing-and-miss, but has also issued quite a few walks in his career.

The Diamondbacks do have a high hill to climb this offseason, needing multiple MLB-caliber leverage relievers and multiple starting ptichers. For now, these recent additions appear to merely add depth to their minor league system.

