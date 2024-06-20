Diamondbacks Record a Crucial 5-2 Win Against the Nationals
The Arizona Diamondbacks hung on for a 5-2 victory over the Nationals Thursday afternoon to climb a half game past Washington into the third Wild Card spot. Jake McCarthy keyed rallies in the 4th and 5th innings. Ryne Nelson threw seven innings allowing just two runs in yet another D-backs quality start.
Arizona took two of three in the series, upping their record to 37-38. They are 12-6 in June. It was their third straight series victory and they've won or split their last six series dating back to May 30th.
McCarthy came into spring training seemingly on the outside looking in for an opening day roster spot. The D-backs had brought back Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on a free agent contract and also signed Randal Grichuk and Joc Pederson. Along with Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas, the Diamondbacks had six players to cover three outfield spots and the DH.
A hamstring injury to Thomas in the third game of the year opened the door for McCarthy to get playing time however, and he's seized the opportunity with a vengeance. He was the catalyst for the offense Thursday afternoon in Washington. He had three hits, two stolen bases, and scored two runs.
McCarthy led off the fourth inning with a base hit and later scored on Tucker Barnhart's clutch base hit. Randal Gruchuk also had a two-run double later in the inning. McCarthy then knocked a two-out opposite field hit in the 5th inning, stole second, and scored on Kevin Newman's bloop base hit.
The incredible thing about McCarthy's day is that all three hits came against left-hander MacKenzie Gore. McCarthy has hit left-handers this year to the tune of 15 for 35, .429. For the full year McCarthy is batting .298 with an .800 OPS.
Speaking with Jody Jackson McCarthy downplayed the difficulty of hitting same side pitching. "The lefty-righty thing, they've got to throw it over the same plate. I try not to let it become too mental......I try to swing at strikes, try to hit line drives "
The simplified contact approach has led to hits to all fields for McCarthy, regardless of the pitcher handedness. And once on the bases he creates havoc, even if he gets picked off occasionally. The two steals today upped his season total to 12.
"I got picked off two days ago. I try to limit when we do that," McCarthy said. "Sometimes you get caught stealing, sometimes you get picked off, but I think our M.O. is being aggressive."
Having McCarthy in the lineup more days than not, getting on base and pressing the envelope once he gets there has helped restore some of the team's identity from last year.
Ryne Nelson meanwhile took advantage of an overly aggressive Nationals lineup. Pitching to contact, he needed just 70 pitches to record 21 outs. Nelson allowed three hits, two of which were solo homers by Lane Thomas and Jesse Winker. He only struck out two batters, but walked none.
For Nelson it was his second straight excellent outing. He evened his record at 5-5 and lowered his ERA to 5.18. It was the third quality start by a Diamondbacks pitcher this series. Over their last 7 games, D-backs starters have a 1.86 ERA, allowing just eight earned runs in 38.2 innings.
Christian Walker hit his 17th home run of the year in the top of the 9th to provide some insurance for closer Paul Sewald. Then with a runner on first and two out Walker lept high in the air to snare a line drive headed to the corner off the bat of Kelbert Ruiz. That saved a run and allowed Sewald to collect his 8th save of the year.
The Diamondbacks head to Philadelphia via train for a three game series in Citizens Bank Ballpark, the scene of their National League Championship triumph. Jordan Montgomery will try to keep the ball rolling when he takes the ball for Arizona. Former Diamondbacks Taijuan Walker will start for the Phillies.
The game will be an Apple TV exclusive broadcast. Game time is 6:40 P.M. EST, 3:40 P.M. MST. There will be a watch party Friday afternoon starting at 3:30 at Guy Fieri's Downtown Phoenix Kitchen. Merrill Kelly will be there for a Q&A with fans.