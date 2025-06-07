Diamondbacks to Resume Suspended Game, Play Game Two vs Reds
It won't be a traditional doubleheader, but the Arizona Diamondbacks will play for two final scores on Saturday.
After Friday night's game was suspended prior to the seventh inning, the two teams will resume play of game one at 11:10 a.m. Arizona time. They'll play the regularly-scheduled game two of the series 40 minutes following the ending of the suspended game, but not prior to the initially-schedule first-pitch time of 1:10 p.m. MST.
Both games will be televised as normal on D-backs.TV. The broadcast of game one will not resume on Apple TV+, but will be available to all D-backs.TV subscribers as a normal broadcast.
Rain has not left the forecast, however, and could arise as an issue again Saturday. This series could get ugly, and not in the traditional sense.
Pitching Matchups
Game one (suspended)
The resumption of game one is TBD. Neither Eduardo Rodríguez nor Cristian Mena will be able to finish that contest, and it will likely be finished by a collection of bullpen arms.
Game Two
RHP Ryne Nelson (3.43 ERA) vs RHP Nick Martinez (3.89 ERA)
Although right-hander Ryne Nelson had been told he was be going back to a bullpen role, plans quickly changed, as ace Corbin Burnes suffered an injury that would ultimately result in Tommy John Surgery, as was revealed Friday.
Nelson has been back-and-forth between the rotation and bullpen, and has generally been able to perform well under whichever circumstance. He's thrown to a 3.43 ERA and 3.27 FIP in the 2025 season, and was one of the D-backs' best starters from the 2024 season as well.
Nelson's last start was quite successful, as the righty dealt for 6.2 scoreless, walkless innings against the Pirates. He was summoned for four scoreless innings of relief against the Washington Nationals after Brandon Pfaadt suffered a brutal career-worst start.
Nelson may be on a pitch count as a result. He has not thrown more than 84 pitches in an outing this season, and threw just 62 in his last appearance.
Meanwhile, the Reds will turn to veteran righty Nick Martinez. Martinez has looked solid in the 2025 season, pitching to a 3.89 ERA over 12 starts.
Martinez throws a deep, balanced arsenal. His fastball barely reaches 93 MPH, but he accompanies it with a changeup, cutter, slider, sinker and curve. The changeup is the most confounding weapon, as it averages just under 80 MPH.
On the whole, Martinez has been around league average as a starter. He limits walks and hard contact, but doesn't rack up much in the way of whiffs or strikeouts.
He pitched into the sixth inning or later in every one of his May starts, earning a Quality Start in each. However, he was roughed up for five runs on seven hits in just 4.2 innings his last time out.
Lineups
Game one (suspended)
Game one's lineups will be the same as they were when the game was suspended. Notably, catcher Gabriel Moreno was forced to leave the game after being hit on the hand with a pitch. At the time of this writing, he has not been placed on the injured list. The Arizona Republic's José Romero reported that initial x-rays came back negative but there was significant swelling.
Veteran catcher Aramis Garcia was pulled from his game with the Reno Aces on Friday night. It is presumed he will be the replacement should Moreno's hand not respond, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.
Game two
Check back closer to game time for game two's lineups.
Bullpen
The D-backs only used Eduardo Rodríguez and long reliever Cristian Mena in game one. Both the Diamondbacks and Reds' bullpens (with the exception of Mena) should be relatively rested.
It's unknown how manager Torey Lovullo will choose to utilize his bullpen in games one and two. Left-hander Jalen Beeks has not pitched since Sunday, and right-handed flamethrower Justin Martinez threw 37 pitches in a five-out save Wednesday.
By rule, both teams are allowed an extra arm as a result of the "doubleheader." Who that will be for the D-backs is unknown as of this writing, but one potential candidate is Christian Montes De Oca, who was called up last month but was optioned back out before he ever got in a game.