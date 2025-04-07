Diamondbacks Return Home to Face Dangerous Orioles Club
The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Baltimore Orioles at 6:40 p.m. Arizona time as they make their return to Chase Field.
It was a tough road trip for Arizona, as they played to a combined 3-3 record against the Yankees and Orioles. This sets their total record for the year at 5-5. Corbin Burnes' first two starts saw varying results, and they lost Ketel Marte to the injured list, but one of their biggest stars showed out in a big way when his time came.
That man was Zac Gallen. On a cold and rainy night in New York, he showed out against a heavy-hitting Yankees squad, holding them scoreless across 6.2 innings and matching a career-high 13 strikeouts.
It was the sharpest the righty has looked since his 2023 All-Star campaign, and now he returns home to Chase Field looking to back it up.
Starting Pitchers
RHP Zac Gallen
As mentioned above, Gallen is coming off one of the best outings of his career. Not only did he tie a career high in strikeouts against the Yankees, but he set a new benchmark in whiffs with 24.
Each pitch in his arsenal did its job effectively, and more importantly, his fastball command was much improved. This was his biggest weakness during some times of trouble, but Gallen showed that the excellent locations he was once heralded for are still a part of his toolkit.
Going into this outing against the Orioles, he will need to back up his last performance. While Baltimore hasn't gotten off to a hot start, beginning the year 4-6, their lineup is among the most potent in MLB.
More than anything it will be important that he can once again locate his fastball, and work his excellent curveball off of it. The key to his success will be attacking the young Orioles squad from the very first pitch, and not letting his pitch count rise throughout the first few innings.
RHP Zach Eflin
Right-hander Zach Eflin has gotten off to a solid start in 2025. Across two starts he has thrown to a 3.75 ERA, pitching 12 innings, and striking out seven batters.
Throughout his career he has faced the Diamondbacks five times, pitching to a very good 3.18 ERA, but facing an 0-2 record in those outings. While he isn't much of a strikeout artist he has punched out 24 D-backs over 28.1 innings.
Arizona is coming off a down offensive road trip, but facing a right-hander will field many of their southpaw sluggers. Eflin will need to avoid the long ball, and keep the speedy Diamondbacks runners off base to keep Baltimore in the game.
Lineups
A strength for both teams is the monumental run scoring potential in both lineups.
As above mentioned, the Diamondbacks are without their star second baseman in Marte. In his stead is Tim Tawa, a top prospect in Arizona's system and a slugging utility man who is playing in only his third MLB game. Tawa collected a base hit, walk and RBI in his debut.
A strong duo still exists at the top of Arizona's lineup with Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo headlining things. Carroll has gotten off to a hot start this season, with a 183 OPS+ through his first 10 games and three home runs already.
Perdomo is also off to a hot start, hitting .314 with 12 RBIs. His versatility as a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop with speed on the bases, paired with his ability to fill in both at the top and bottom of a strong lineup will make him a name to watch against the Orioles.
On the other hand Jake McCarthy has gotten off to a dire start to the season. His slump has now grown to an 0-19 skid, with only two walks to his name.
When it comes to Baltimore, they recently received some reinforcements in the form of superstar shortstop Gunnar Henderson who came off the Injured List. Since his return he is only batting .077 but he will be a massive threat to the D-backs during this series.
Jackson Holliday, the former MLB No. 1 overall prospect, rounds out the lineup hitting ninth. He is a threat at the plate, and as Perdomo normally does for Arizona, he will work as somewhat of a second leadoff hitter, bringing things back to the top of the order.