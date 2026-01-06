How Veteran Infielder Stepped up for D-backs in 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks had high hopes going into the 2025 season, and yet found themselves falling all the way out of playoff contention, ending with an 80-82 record.

For the second straight season, the D-backs were forced to watch the playoff action from afar, rather than join in the chaos.

Much of 2025's failures can be attributed to the bevy of devastating injuries, as well as the Deadline trades that sent many a key veteran out of town to bring back young pitchers. Multiple veteran journeymen found themselves in a surprisingly prominent role for this D-backs team this past season.

One such veteran was switch-hitting utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas, who returned to the D-backs for his third stint in Arizona.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to break down the individual seasons of every player that contributed to the 2025 D-backs roster, the below article will be updated with the proper links to every season review as they are published.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Ildemaro Vargas

Ildemaro Vargas 2025 and career statistics | Alex D'Agostino

Vargas signed a minor league deal in the offseason, with the intent to compete for the open utility infield role. He ultimately lost out to Garrett Hampson initially, and was granted his release from the organization on May 27.

But three days later, Vargas signed a new deal with the D-backs — this time of the major league variety. He appeared in his first MLB game of the season on June 1.

He hit .286/.310/.464 in limited playing time for the month, but was hit by a pitch on the foot and suffered a fracture on June 24. That held him out until mid-August.

Vargas was a valuable depth piece overall, providing quality plate appearances and defensive versatility. He eventually found himself as one of Arizona's primary first base options alongside Tim Tawa, following the trade of Josh Naylor and the injuries to both Pavin Smith and Tyler Locklear.

Vargas elected free agency at season's end, but re-signed on a minor league contract in late December. This will technically be his fourth stint in the D-backs' organization.

Ildemaro Vargas: 2026 Outlook

Vargas should compete for a utility role in 2026, depending on the state of the D-backs' infield. With so many young players capable of filling roles, it may be tough to carve out much playing time, but Torey Lovullo and the D-backs have often valued veteran presences in their utility infielders.

Vargas isn't exactly a star or a high-slug player, but he does provide quality at-bats, hits to a solid average and is a dependable defender. He'll likely be in the mix for an MLB spot at some point in 2026.

