Can D-backs' Rodriguez Reverse Bad Track Record vs Dodgers?
The Diamondbacks pulled off an improbable shutout against the Dodgers on Friday, their eighth of the year. After winning 3-0, they'll go for the series victory on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, first pitch at 6:10 p.m. MST.
Despite winning seven of their last 10, the Diamondbacks remain 6.5 games behind he New York Mets with 26 games to go. Their elimination from Wild Card contention magic number is 21.
Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
Eduardo Rodriguez has struggled against the Dodgers the last few years. He was blown up by them for eight runs, six earned on May 9. In four starts against the Dodgers since 2022 he's given up 22 runs in 15.1 innings.
The only current Dodgers that don't have at least a 1.000 OPS or higher against Rodriguez are Mookie Betts and Will Smith.
It will be a major upset if Rodriguez is able to contain their lineup on Saturday night. He's coming off another poor outing his last time out against the Brewers in which he gave up five runs in 2.1 innings.
While Rodriguez has a much lower FIP than ERA, it should be noted he's tended to run up high strikeout totals against weaker lineups such as the Nationals, White Sox, and Marlins. He has a 3.99 ERA against teams with less than .500 win percentage, but 6.88 ERA against teams above .500.
To the surprise of no one, Tyler Glasnow has struggled to stay healthy since joining the Dodgers. There is no question that when healthy and on the mound, he is as dominant a pitcher as almost anyone.
He's made just 13 starts and thrown 61.2 innings, but has 75 strikeouts and a 3.32 ERA. Last year he made just 22 starts and threw a career-high 134 innings with a 3.49 ERA.
Glasnow leads with his 96 MPH four-seamer 39% of the team. He mixes his slider, curveball, and sinker almost equally. The curve has been completely unhittable this year, as he as a .109 batting average against and 43% whiff rate.
Glasnow gave up three runs in four innings against the Padres in his most recent start, taking the loss.
Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Lineup
(Check back later for lineup.)
Diamondbacks and Dodgers Bullpen
Thanks to Zac Gallen's six-inning outing, the D-backs needed just three relievers, Jalen Beeks, Kyle Backhus, and Jake Woodford, who threw one inning each. The rest of the D-backs' pen should be available Saturday.
The Dodgers used four relievers, as Blake Snell went just 5.1 innings. Ben Casparious threw 25 pitches and Kirby Yates threw 22. Both are likely down for Saturday's game. The rest of the Dodgers' pen should be available.