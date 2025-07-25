Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson Kicks Off Huge Road Trip vs Pirates
The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a brutal sweep at Chase Field, losing three straight to the Houston Astros. They'll begin a three-game series with the Pirates in Pittsburgh at 3:40 p.m. Arizona time.
The Diamondbacks sit at 50-53, barreling toward a seller's mentality at the July 31 Trade Deadline. But there is still plenty to play for with 59 games left in the regular season. More improbable playoff runs have happened.
The Pirates are still one of MLB's weakest clubs, but managed to sweep the Detroit Tigers in their recent series.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Pittsburgh Pirates Pitching Matchup
RHP Ryne Nelson (3.52 ERA) vs RHP Mike Burrows (4.70 ERA)
Ryne Nelson's development into a front-line starter for this D-backs' rotation has been steady and impressive. He's delivered positive results nearly every time he's taken the mound in 2025.
He's been so impressive that giving up four runs in four innings on July 11 was considered one of his worst appearances of the season — he followed that up with six innings of one-run baseball five days later.
Nelson's fastball continues to baffle hitters. He relies on the upper-90s pitch 63% of the time, somehow getting +16 Run Value out of it (a 98th percentile number).
The D-backs need as many deep starts as possible from their rotation if their battered group of relievers is to hold up, and Nelson has gone six or more innings in three of his last four starts.
Right-hander Mike Burrows was blown up for six runs in 1.1 innings two starts ago, but rebounded with five strong innings in his last start.
The 25-year-old has struggled to pick up strikeouts and limit hard contact, and has walked plenty of batters as well.
Burrows throws a mid-90s four-seam, with a changeup, slider and curve as his secondary arsenal. The changeup has been his best offering, while the four-seam has been hammered to a .325 average and .538 slug.
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Lineup
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Bullpens
The Pirates' bullpen has been slightly below average, ranking 17th with a 3.93 ERA. That's still quite a bit better than Arizona, who ranks 27th with a 4.93 relief ERA.
Closer David Bednar has converted all 15 of his save opportunities this season and has a 2.31 ERA. He has not given up an earned run since May 23.
Setup men Dennis Santana (1.49 ERA) and Isaac Mattson (2.53 ERA) are also having good seasons.
With the off day Thursday, expect both teams to have full command of their bullpens.