D-backs Go for Series Win vs Orioles Behind Brandon Pfaadt
The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to take on the Baltimore Orioles for the rubber match of a three-game set at Chase Field on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:40 p.m.
The D-backs held on to a wild 4-3 victory in Tuesday night's contest, taking a crucial game two to end a three-game losing streak and even their record at 6-6. Starter Merrill Kelly and manager Torey Lovullo were both ejected by first base umpire Laz Diaz following a missed call on a checked swing.
Diaz will be behind home plate on Wednesday, calling balls and strikes after last night's controversy.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Brandon Pfaadt vs RHP Dean Kremer
For the Diamondbacks, it will be right-hander Brandon Pfaadt. Pfaadt put out a solid showing in his last outing, falling just one run shy of a Quality Start, allowing four over six innings. Still, the righty was able to help deliver Arizona's lone victory over the Nationals in Washington D.C.
Pfaadt has an early 5.25 ERA and 6.15 FIP so far this season as a result of four home runs surrendered over his first 12 innings. The long ball has been an recurrent issue for Pfaadt, though his location and movement has seen steady improvement.
However since 2023, Pfaadt has the second largest discrepancy between ERA (5.06) and FIP (4.23) in the majors (minimum 250 innings pitched).
If he can remain around the edges of the zone, and maintain the sharp movement of his breaking pitches, an aggressive Orioles club could come away with plenty of whiffs. On the flipside, poorly-located pitches are likely to be hammered by a lineup with plenty of pop.
The Orioles will send out veteran right-hander Dean Kremer. Kremer threw to a solid 4.10 ERA over 129.2 innings in 2024, but has run into some early trouble in 2025, with a 6.52 ERA over 9.2 innings. He allowed jsut two earned runs over 4.1 innings his last time out, but surrendered eight hits with just one strikeout.
He throws a near-94 MPH fastball, with a low-speed, high-break cutter as his top secondary pitch. He also throws an occasional balance of splitters, curveballs and sinkers.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks will go with a left-hand heavy lineup against Kremer. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. gets a day off playing in left field, with Jake McCarthy taking his place. McCarthy still has yet to record his first base hit of the season, opening in an 0-for-22 slump, though he does have a home run and two RBI off Kremer in three career at-bats.
Alek Thomas gets the start in center, while Pavin Smith will get reps at first base and bat third with Josh Naylor hitting cleanup behind him as the DH.
Tim Tawa will get another chance to start at second base. He has yet to record a base hit since his MLB debut against the Nationals. Jose Herrera will start at catcher, as he regularly does on day games.
As always, the Orioles' lineup remains potent. No at-bat is an easy task for even some of the best major league arms. Holding Baltimore to just three runs on Tuesday was a testament to an excellent start by Merrill Kelly, and the early proficiency of the D-backs' bullpen in a limited sample size.