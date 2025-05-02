Diamondbacks Star Returns to Begin Series vs Phillies
The Arizona Diamondbacks will head to Philadelphia to begin a three-game series with the Phillies on Friday, with a 3:40 p.m. first pitch scheduled. All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte will make his return from injury.
The D-backs are fresh off their first series win over the Mets in Queens since 2017, and continue their gauntlet of National League opponents against another contender. Both clubs share a 17-14 record.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Merrill Kelly (4.41 ERA)
D-backs right-hander Merrill Kelly has been on a steady upward trajectory since getting hit around in New York in his second start. Since April 3, he's tossed three Quality Starts in four opportunities, and hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in an outing.
He's begun to limit his walks, and his ability to dot his pitches along the edge of the zone appears to be returning, for the time being. His last time out, he went six strong innings, allowing just four hits and one walk. He surrendered two earned runs — both solo homers, but came away with a no-decision.
Kelly might have looked a bit watered down from his usual sharpness to open 2025, but he has at least given the D-backs a solid enough start to be able to put themselves in position to win a baseball game over his past four starts. Since his ERA rocketed up to 10.00 agains the Yankees, it has decreased every start, dropping down to a 4.41 prior to Friday's game.
In his career, Kelly has a 2.92 ERA against the Phillies. He made his 2024 return debut against them in August — his first start since going on the IL that season. Now, he's healthy and looking to maintain his solid pace.
LHP Jesús Luzardo (1.73 ERA)
Phillies lefty Jesús Luzardo came over in a trade with the Marlins in the offseason. So far, the southpaw has looked dominant, pitching to a 1.73 ERA and 1.99 FIP in his first six starts with Philadelphia.
Luzardo throws an upper-90s four-seam and a sweeper as his main secondary pitch. He also has a changeup, slider and occasional sinker in his back pocket. He hovers around league average when it comes to hard contact, but he's garnering chases (32.2%) and whiffs (31.8%) at a high rate.
His strikeouts per nine is back up above 10.0 on the season, and he's limited walks for the most part. As a whole, Luzardo has put together a blend of ground balls, strikeouts and weak flyouts in 2025.
He has a career 5.09 ERA against the Diamondbacks dating back to 2020, but at the same time, Arizona has struggled mightily against left-handers in 2025, hitting just .232 with a .646 OPS.
Lineups
Diamondbacks' switch-hitting star Ketel Marte is finally back in the lineup. Marte had been down since April 5 with a hamstring strain, but made speedy progress in his rehab, and will make his return to the batting order, hitting leadoff.
Marte was slashing .346/.469/.462 with a .931 OPS in his early limited action this season. He has yet to hit a home run, but the threat of the long ball is always present for the star.
Arizona's offense desperately needs a boost. Though they managed to win two of three against the Mets, they went 3-for-22 with runners in scoring position, and only barely managed enough offense to topple New York, with just 11 runs scored in three games.
The Phillies will send out their usual horde of tough left-hand batters, with the ever-dangerous top-order trio of Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber presenting a challenge for the right-handed Kelly.
Bullpen Note
With fireballer Justin Martinez now on the 15-day IL, and A.J. Puk transferred to the 60-day IL, Arizona's bullpen is quite thinned out. Right-handers Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and Shelby Miller were all used heavily against the Mets, so expect other arms like Juan Morillo and left-hander Jose Castillo to get into the game.
Lefty Jalen Beeks has pitched an enormous 16.2 innings this season, and will likely be used sparingly in the coming weeks, but he hasn't pitched in two days, and is a likely candidate to get an inning on Friday as well.
Don't be surprised to see right-hander Scott McGough make his 2025 debut either. This is what occurs naturally when the rest of the pen is taxed the way it is.