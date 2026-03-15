Diamondbacks Players Begin to Return from World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic has reached its semifinal round, and participating Arizona Diamondbacks players are beginning to trickle back into big league camp at Salt River Fields.

As Team Mexico, Team Canada and Team Puerto Rico have all been eliminated from the tournament, the D-backs will get outfielder Alek Thomas, right-hander Michael Soroka and third baseman Nolan Arenado back this week.

Thomas was seen taking BP at Salt River Fields Sunday, and will play center field in Arizona's Cactus League game against the San Diego Padres. According to manager Torey Lovullo, Soroka has also returned.

"It's nice to see these athletes," Lovullo said. "It's nice to get our guys back, fill up our roster. Our roster has been depleting by the day with some of the sendouts."

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Arizona Diamondbacks Players Returning from WBC

Mar 13, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Canada starting pitcher Michael Soroka (40) throws during the first inning against the United States during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Lovullo said he received a current roster and enjoyed seeing familiar names fill it up once again.

"It's a very refreshing list and looks very full, and it's a lot of really good names," he said. "I've missed seeing those guys."

Lovullo said Arenado has not returned to camp, but is flying back to Arizona on Sunday. The six-time Platinum Glove winner requested a day off Monday to recover from the intensity of the tournament.

"He wants to get back tomorrow, just kind of decompress. The athletes that are coming back from the WBC have said the same thing to me. It's a very intense atmosphere... they need to shut it down. I'm imagining it was like an instant playoff situation."

Lovullo said the team is still figuring out what kind of work to give Arenado once he returns Tuesday. The D-backs do not play a Cactus League game on that day.

In terms of offensive success, Thomas had the most of the returning group. He slashed .267/.316/.467 with a two-run homer for Team Mexico during the tournament. Lovullo said Thomas told him he "loved the time there."

"He wished he could have done more for his team, but he said the atmosphere was as good as anything he can remember, and this is a kid that played in the World Series," Lovullo said.

Arizona will still have to await the results of Venezuela (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez) and the Dominican Republic (Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Carlos Santana) before returning their full major league roster to spring training.

Team Dominican Republic will face off against Team USA Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 5:00 p.m. Arizona time. Venezuela will play Italy on Monday at the same time. Rodriguez would take the mound as the starter if Venezuela were to advance to the final on Tuesday night.