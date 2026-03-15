D-backs Reveal When Corbin Carroll Will Reach Next Recovery Milestone

Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll has moved quite rapidly through his recovery process after undergoing surgery to repair a broken hamate bone, but he's not quite at full strength, yet.

Carroll will have played in three Cactus League games once Sunday's matchup with the San Diego Padres concludes, but has been limited to the DH role in all three games. He has one base hit since returning.

The next step for Carroll will be to get back on his feet defensively — something teams will often slow-play when a player has to be shut down for a lengthy period. Manager Torey Lovullo said Carroll will most likely get into a game defensively on Wednesday or Thursday in a backfield game.

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Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll to Start Playing Defense

Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll (7) grounds out against the Athletics during a spring training game in the first inning on March 11, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lovullo said Carroll has been putting sizable effort into his swings, using the majority of his energy in that area, rather than on the defensive side so far. Easing him in to playing the outfield again may be the best course of action.

"It's been a huge investment for him to do as much as he's done to get back on the field with his swing and the overall strength of his hand, so I know he's been compartmentalizing his overall workload and energies towards that," Lovullo said.

"So I think on a backfield is where we're gonna start him. ... Probably Wednesday or Thursday at some point."

Other Diamondbacks Injury Updates

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) walks out onto the field before they play the Cleveland Guardians at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on March 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabriel Moreno and Pavin Smith (forearm tightness) have no new updates. Moreno received an MRI on Friday night that revealed no structural damage; Smith did not get imaging.

"[Moreno] just probably needs to become asymptomatic and start throwing a baseball and test his boundaries," Lovullo said. "It's hard to say when."

The manager said the team does have a target date for when Moreno must return to be ready for opening day, but did not reveal that day. He is optimistic that that date is within reach.

"We're still in a nice position. We still can give him the rest to make sure that he is ready for opening day. I think that'll happen," Lovullo said.

Adrian Del Castillo (calf) is progressing in his return-to-play program. Lovullo did not have a specific timeline, but said Del Castillo has begun the running portion and is doing defensive work.

"He looks good," Lovullo said. "I watch his BPs. His swing is very fluid and his lower half is carrying him to the baseball. He's doing all defensive work. ... So I think he's gonna be fine. What his timeline is, I'm not exactly sure right now."

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (ACL) is continuing to progress ahead of schedule. Lovullo, tentatively, said Gurriel could be about one month away from a potential return.

"I think internally, that's kind of what we're thinking. It's been a fast turnaround. It's been an amazing turnaround. It's awesome," Lovullo said.

"He's worked as hard as anybody I've ever seen, and that dedication is gonna find him back in our lineup a lot sooner than later."

Lovullo said Gurriel getting some at-bats in a Cactus League game is a possibility.

Merrill Kelly (intercostal nerve irritation) may begin the year on the IL. Said Lovullo: "I probably do know the answer, but I'm not ready to let you guys know if that's 100% or not yet."

Kelly has already made his first Cactus League start, and could pitch again on Thursday.