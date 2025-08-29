Diamondbacks' Top Prospect In Lineup vs Dodgers
Fresh off a hard-earned series split against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Arizona Diamondbacks will have to face another brutally tough opponent, traveling to Los Angeles for a three-game set with Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers, beginning at 7:10 p.m. MST.
Most notably, Arizona just made a major call-up. Top prospect Jordan Lawlar joins the major league roster, and he's already in Friday night's lineup.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar Starts vs Dodgers
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers Pitching Matchup
Lawlar will bat ninth and get the start at third base. That means Blaze Alexander slides over to second base, giving Ketel Marte a day off his feet as the DH.
Lawlar spent nearly two months on the minor league IL, and has hit to a .832 OPS since returning. He'll get his second chance in the majors, with the likelihood of an increased role in the absence of Eugenio Suárez.
RHP Zac Gallen (5.13 ERA) vs LHP Blake Snell (1.97 ERA)
Snell has had a difficult time staying healthy, but when he's at 100%, he's nearly impossible to hit. The two-time Cy Young winner spent the majority of 2025 down on the IL with a shoulder issue, but has been dominant since returning.
Snell has given up two earned runs in his past three starts (18 innings), striking out 18 and walking seven. With the exception of one poor start on April 2 (the start right before he went on the IL), he has yet to give up more than three earned runs in a start.
Snell throws a mid-to-upper-90s four-seam, a changeup, and of course his signature curve. He also has a hard 88-plus MPH slider, all coming from a difficult arm angle.
The four-seam has been hit the hardest, with a .333 opposing average and .490 slug. The change, curve and slider have all been slugged well below .300 on the season. Good luck.
The D-backs will send out righty Zac Gallen. The former ace's tough 2025 has begun to even out somewhat, as he's thrown to a 3.10 ERA in five August starts, but the Dodgers will be a very tall task.
Gallen gave up 10 hits against Los Angeles in his May 11 start, but held the damage to four runs over 5.2 innings — unideal, but perhaps better than can be expected.
Gallen has been much sharper lately, but he'll need to be at his sharpest level yet.
Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Bullpens
The D-backs' bullpen has been heavily taxed, having to throw nearly 18 innings over their last four games. Jalen Beeks threw just four pitches Thursday, while newcomer Taylor Rashi delivered a heroic three-inning save in his first-ever MLB appearance, but was just sent back down.
It's a safe bet to see newly-recalled left-hander Brandyn Garcia to get into Friday's game.
The Dodgers had an off-day Thursday, and hold the significant advantage in bullpen rest. Their relief ERA is eight spots ahead of Arizona's, coming in 18th with a 4.13 figure.