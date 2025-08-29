Diamondbacks Face Daunting Dodgers Pitching Gauntlet
The Arizona Diamondbacks may have just earned a hard-fought series split with the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers, but the road doesn't get much easier from here.
Without the benefit of an off day, they'll have to head across the country for a three-game set with the always-menacing Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Arizona won't face Shohei Ohtani on the mound, but they will get three of the National League's toughest arms in the upcoming series.
Here are the pitching matchups for a three-game set with a tough NL West rival:
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers Pitching Matchups
Right-hander Zac Gallen has looked significantly improved since the Trade Deadline. After most of the season looked quite bleak, he's turned in a surprisingly good 3.10 ERA and 20/6 K/BB for the month of August.
Gallen has four Quality Starts for the month, and has yet to give up more than three runs in an outing.
He was bit for 10 hits and four earned runs over 5.2 innings in his last meeting with the Dodgers as Arizona went on to lose 8-1.
Lefty Blake Snell has made four good starts since returning from a shoulder injury. He has a 1.97 ERA in just 32 innings this year.
Arizona has not faced him yet this year, but got to him twice in 2024, picking up seven runs on 11 hits and three walks over his last 5.2 innings facing the D-backs.
Eduardo Rodriguez was knocked around by the Brewers his last time out. As has been somewhat standard for the veteran southpaw, a couple of positive outings was followed up by a five-run blowup affair in just 2.1 innings.
Rodriguez has faced Los Angeles once this year, and it went even worse than his recent Milwaukee start. He gave up eight runs over 2.2 frames on nine hits and three walks.
Righty Tyler Glasnow also spent significant time on the IL with shoulder inflammation. He's got a 3.36 ERA over 61.2 innings.
Glasnow has only faced Arizona once since 2018 — a start in which he gave up three runs over five innings and took the loss back in May.
In a nearly parallel start to Rodriguez's, Brandon Pfaadt was similarly blown up by Milwaukee, giving up six runs in 2.2 innings of work.
Pfaadt's season numbers are ugly, to say the least, but he's also had a knack for stepping up against tougher opponents like the Dodgers.
Over the past two seasons, the D-backs are 4-0 in Pfaadt's starts against LA. The young righty has been given the win each time, and hasn't allowed the Dodgers to tag him for more than three runs since 2023.
He went 6.1 scoreless against Los Angeles in their first meeting of 2025, then threw another six-inning Quality Start just two weeks later.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has not had the best month, with a 4.24 August ERA, but he's still been an excellent arm for the Dodgers.
He nearly no-hit Arizona over seven innings in their last meeting, but was also bit by a Gabriel Moreno grand slam and five earned runs on May 8.