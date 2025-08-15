Eduardo Rodríguez Delivers Elite Bounce-Back Start for D-backs
Arizona Diamondbacks' left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez had not delivered a Quality Start since July 22. He hadn't completed seven innings in a start since 2023 as a member of the Detroit Tigers.
Both of those facts changed on Thursday, as Rodríguez mowed down the Colorado Rockies in a brilliant seven-inning Quality Start, driving the D-backs to an 8-2 win as they continue to creep towards .500.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez Dominates Colorado Rockies
Rodriguez was coming off a start in which he gave up five runs to the very same Rockies at Chase Field — a much more pitcher-friendly environment than the unforgiving Coors Field.
But Rodriguez bounced back in commanding fashion on Thursday night. The veteran tossed seven innings and allowed only one earned run — a leadoff solo homer in the fifth inning.
He did have to work out of some traffic, allowing six base hits and a walk. But he displayed plus command of the strike zone, collecting 23 called strikes and 10 whiffs on the night while striking out six batters.
"From a pitching standpoint, don't walk batters, just make them hit their way on," manager Torey Lovullo told D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson postgame.
"[Rodriguez] was really good at that today. ... if you make mistakes in the middle of the zone, they're going to hurt you, and [he] did not make any mistakes, from what I could tell, in the middle of the zone, he was working those edges really well."
Arizona is in dire need of more results similar to Thursday's from Rodriguez. The $80 million arm has not delivered to this point, and sports a 5.40 ERA despite his solid start on Thursday night.
Rodriguez's lengthy start allowed the D-backs to keep their bullpen relatively rested. Juan Morillo threw a scoreless eighth.
Jalen Beeks had to labor through a 20-pitch ninth and gave up a leadoff homer to Brenton Doyle, but closed out the contest without an excess of trouble.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Slugs At Coors Field
The D-backs' offense, fresh off a successful series in Texas, got started early.
A pair of walks in the first inning by Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll were rewarded by an impressive opposite-field homer by Lourdes Gurriel Jr., giving the D-backs a 3-0 lead off starter Bradley Blalock.
Arizona kept piling on in the second. Alek Thomas singled, and Jose Herrera crushed his second home run of the season — a career high. The D-backs took a 5-0 lead, and weren't done there.
"In the past outing, he was throwing me a lot of fastballs, and I was a little late into it," Herrera told Jackson. "So my approach tonight was, try to be more on my hands and try to drive the ball to the gap, and I'm glad that I homered [off] him."
"[Herrera]'s so easy to root for," Lovullo said. "He's a great teammate. He's always the first one in line to root for his teammates. So when it's our turn to cheer for him an dwatch those accomplishments, it's a great moment."
All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte, coming off back-to-back game-winning homers, laced a double off the right field wall in the fourth to tack on two more.
Carroll brought in Arizona's eighth run with a double in the seventh inning.
Perdomo went 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Thomas was 2-for-4. Arizona's 1-4 hitters combined for six of their eight RBI.