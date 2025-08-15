Diamondbacks Reportedly Frustrated with Ketel Marte
Over the Arizona Diamondbacks' recent three-game series win over the Texas Rangers, second baseman Ketel Marte willed his club to victory. But according to a recent report, his teammates may be harboring some frustration toward the All-Star.
A recent article by The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro suggests that, despite Marte's back-to-back game-winning homers, the team views him in a somewhat frustrated light.
Arizona Diamondbacks Teammates Reportedly Frustrated with Ketel Marte
According to Piecoro, both Marte's teammates and "others" in the organization have been unsatisfied with Marte of late — particularly his notable requests to take days off at times.
"In recent years, some Diamondbacks players have taken to adding a phrase to comments they make when asked about Marte. He is a great player, they say, when he wants to be. They are giving credit while also airing a grievance," Piecoro wrote.
Piecoro wrote that Marte's request for time off following "high-dollar" burglary of his home particularly frustrated members of the team and organization, believing his absence led to Arizona's slide out of contention and eventual Trade Deadline fire sale.
Marte returned home to the Dominican Republic at that time, missing three games. It was somewhat ironic that the D-backs won all three games Marte missed. But subsequently they lost eight of nine games leading up to the Deadline thereafter, losing three straight series after sweeping the Cardinals.
According to Piecoro, that frustration is not necessarily brand-new.
Teammates were reportedly unsettled by Marte asking for a day off in the last week of 2024, as Arizona was fighting for a playoff spot (missing out by half a game). At the time, Torey Lovullo said it was too dangerous to let him play, but then said that one day off was enough for him to heal.
Teammates also didn't love Marte's request for a day off leading up to 2025's All-Star Break, when he was later able to run hard on a double in the Midsummer Classic.
So just how prevalent is that frustration in the D-backs' clubhouse? That remains unknown at this time.
Marte is not only an exceptional player, he's an important part of the Diamondbacks — a franchise legend in the making. His ninth-inning heroics will live on in team history.
"I can sum [Marte] up with a text message I received from Danny Coulombe last night," catcher James McCann said after Arizona's comeback victory over the Rangers on Wednesday.
"He said, 'Ketel Marte is a good player, laugh out loud.' That says it all right there."
Torey Lovullo has taken a caring, understanding approach to his player, as he so often does despite criticism.
"[Marte] can take it to a whole new level, like a league above the major leagues," said Lovullo. "And that's hard to do. There's only a few players that can do that.
"It's four hits [Wednesday], just really engaging at-bats, playing unbelievable defense. I think when his body's right, he's able to do that. We need him most right now."
It's hard to imagine these grievances are at any sort of breaking point. It's even harder to imagine a trade sending Marte out of Arizona.
The Diamondbacks would do much better to keep Marte healthy with occasional off days than to see him injure himself and miss significant time again.