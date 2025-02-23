Henry Tormented by Former D-backs as Arizona Falls to Mariners
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost a lopsided affair on Sunday afternoon in Peoria, dropping their third straight Cactus League contest to the Seattle Mariners by a score of 11-5.
It looked like a promising start after the first two innings, as center fielder Alek Thomas reached on an error, before advancing to third on an opposite-field single by Randal Grichuk. Unfortunately, the traffic was erased by an inning-ending ground ball double play by first baseman Josh Naylor.
Left-hander Tommy Henry took the mound to begin his campaign for a roster spot but lost a 10-pitch first at-bat to J.P. Crawford, as Seattle's shortstop claimed a single. That, too, was erased by a double play one batter later.
Jake McCarthy later ripped a ground-rule double to open the second inning and was driven in by Ildemaro Vargas for a 1-0 lead.
Unfortunately for Arizona, the scoring would hit a rut there, and Seattle's offense sprung to life in the following inning. Henry quickly allowed a pair of singles and a pair of doubles, including hits by former Diamondbacks prospects Dominic Canzone and Ryan Bliss, as Seattle took a 3-1 lead.
Canzone finished the contest 2-for-3, with two runs scored and an RBI, while Bliss went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a run knocked in.
Henry exited the game after just 1.1 innings, in which he threw 40 pitches (29 for strikes). He allowed five hits and four earned runs against only one strikeout.
With Henry out of the game, D-backs right-handers Alec Baker and Scott McGough allowed three hits and two earned runs each, as Arizona's 1-0 lead quickly fell away to an 8-1 deficit following a massive six-run second inning and two more in the third from the Mariners.
To break up the offensive lull, Naylor ripped a 107 mph double off the wall to lead off the sixth inning but was ultimately stranded. However, Arizona got things going again in the top of the eighth.
A back-to-back single and double by Kevin Graham and Tristin English put runners on the corners with one out. A walk by Gavin Conticello and ground ball single by Jack Hurley brought the D-backs two runs to make it 9-3.
Seattle then quickly added a pair of runs in the eighth to make it 11-3.
Arizona found some life in the ninth, as Tim Tawa knocked in Christian Cerda and Conticello plated Tawa, but the Mariners ultimately stranded three to claim an 11-5 victory over the D-backs, mustering 17 hits over just eight offensive innings.
Of those 17 hits, 11 were credited to the Mariners' starting lineup, the majority of whom figure to be everyday starters, or at least see significant major league playing time in 2025.
The Diamondbacks will be back in action on Monday, facing off against the Cleveland Guardians at 1:10 p.m. at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.