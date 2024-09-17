Jordan Montgomery Makes Return to Rotation with D-backs Needing Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks are back at Coors Field to take on the Colorado Rockies in game two of their three game series at 5:40 p.m. They lost on Monday after the offense slumped by a score of 3-2 despite a well-pitched game by D-backs pitchers.
The Diamondbacks struggled to lift the ball, as they hit into four double plays that killed any chance of obtaining any offensive momentum or building an inning.
However, the pitching was on full display as Merrill Kelly allowed just one run in six innings and the bullpen allowed two runs in three innings, but the second run came in via a Geraldo Perdomo throwing error.
With the Braves losing on Monday, the D-backs are still two games up on them for a playoff spot. However, the Mets and Padres both won. This extended the Padres' lead over Arizona to two games and shrunk the lead over the Mets to just a single game.
Jordan Montgomery is making his return to the D-backs' rotation Tuesday night as he replaces Ryne Nelson. Nelson went on the Injured List on Sunday. Montgomery's previous four outings came in relief in which two went excellently and two caused him to labor.
Montgomery has been relatively unlucky this year as his 4.55 FIP is well under 6.25 ERA. He hasn't walked many batters or given up many home runs. He's just given up far too much contact and too many hits. 137 hits in 108 innings is tough to overcome.
Over his four relief outings, Montgomery pitched a total of 13 innings and allowed seven runs, four walks, and struck out six with an ERA of 4.85 and a FIP of 4.40. However, in two of the outings, a span of 7.1 innings, he held opponents scoreless.
In his most recent outing against the Rangers, he pitched three innings and allowed just two hits and a walk and earned his first career save. It was a strong outing in which he flashed his previous command and strong pitching from years before.
Montgomery has done better on the road this year with a 5.40 ERA over 46.2 innings. Plus, he's excelled against the Rockies earlier this year. Over six innings, he allowed three runs but struck out eight batters. It was a Quality Start.
In his career against the Rockies, Montgomery is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA over 11.2 innings with 11 hits and three walks given up and 16 strikeouts recorded. He's never pitched in Coors Field as this will be his first visit pitching there.
Right-hander Ryan Feltner is on the bump for the Rockies. He's had a mixed bag of a season as he's been quite effective on the road but has struggled mightily at home. In total, he has a 4.89 ERA but at Coors Field, it's 6.25.
Over 59 innings at home, he's allowed 76 hits, 10 home runs, 17 walks, and has struck out just 54 batters. Over his last three starts at home, he's lasted just 10.2 innings and given up 15 hits, eight runs, three walks, and has struck out nine.
Feltner faced the D-backs once this year back on March 31. He went five innings and allowed five runs, two walks, and struck out four.
The D-backs' bullpen is an exhausted bullpen. It's quite likely that there are multiple key arms down Tuesday. Kevin Ginkel, A.J. Puk, and Ryan Thompson all have worked two games in a row. Yilber Diaz threw 71 pitches on Saturday.
Manager Torey Lovullo will have to decide if he's willing to use Thompson three days in a row as he will have just Joe Mantiply, Blake Walston, Brandon Hughes, and Scott McGough to bridge the gap between Montgomery and Martinez if they have the lead.
Starting Lineups
Gabriel Moreno sits, as the team doesn't want to rush him back to playing every day and there is a left-hander on the mound Wednesday. Jose Herrera starts in place of him.
Ketel Marte sits as well, as he typically does in Colorado. The Diamondbacks want to avoid having him play all three games in the altitude. Luis Guillorme replaces him instead of Kevin Newman due to there being a right-hander on the mound.
Christian Walker will look to continue hitting well at Coors Field after he had a hit on Monday. He's faced Feltner eight times and have five hits off of him including two doubles and two homers.
Eugenio Suarez is ready to face Feltner too as he homered off of him earlier this year. Plus, Suarez is looking to continue his hot streak at the plate as he's hitting over .400 in September.