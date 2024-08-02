Josh Bell to Make D-backs Debut in Crucial Game One vs Pirates
The Arizona Diamondbacks capped a brilliant July with a tightrope escape act, completing a sweep of the Washington Nationals.
Today, they'll begin a road trip against tough NL opponent in the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 3:40 p.m. Arizona time.
Arizona's 17-8 record in July was the best in Major League Baseball, and the most successful July in franchise history. If not for a handful of blown saves by struggling closer Paul Sewald, it could have been even more dominant.
Regardless, this hot streak has catapulted the D-backs to a 58-51 record, as they hold a thin grasp on the third Wild Card berth. But the job isn't done, and this series against the Pirates could hold plenty of weight in the ultimate outcome of the regular season.
The D-backs took two of three from the Pirates at Chase Field mere days ago, and could have had the sweep if not for one of Sewald's blown saves. Arizona had been able to manufacture a couple of big innings in the series, leading to a comeback victory in game one, and a solid 9-5 win in game two.
The D-backs will turn to one of their most reliable arms, as right-hander Brandon Pfaadt makes his 22nd start of the year. He leads the club in just about every pitching category outside ERA, and even that number has decreased steadily over the last month.
In his last seven starts, he's averaged six innings per outing with a 3.00 ERA, while striking batters out at a high rate, generating both whiffs and deception.
His 3.92 ERA is second on the D-backs, behind only Zac Gallen (3.56), although Pfaadt's 3.57 FIP underlines the scale of his development. While Pfaadt's last outing saw him get rather unlucky as he surrended five runs, his prior three starts charged him with only one collective earned run over 15 1/3 innings.
The D-backs will also face an arm they saw just a week prior, with Luis L. Ortiz taking the mound against Pfaadt. The D-backs got to Ortiz for five hits, three walks and three earned runs over five innings, and manufactured a sixth-inning comeback after falling behind 3-1 early.
Ortiz maintains his mid-90s fastball/sinker, although he primarily relies on a hard slider. He also throws a cutter, and a very rare changeup. He's been a very effective arm, pitching to a 2.75 ERA and 3.29 FIP, worth 1.2 fWAR, although he's only made five starts as a member of the Pittsburgh rotation.
Lineups
But the pitching matchup isn't the only thing to watch for in this afternoon's game.
First baseman Josh Bell reported to the team today, after the D-backs acquired him from the Marlins, following an oblique injury to everyday first baseman Christian Walker.
Bell will immediately slot into the cleanup role and start at first base. He's slashed .239/.305/.394, good for just a 96 wRC+, four points below league average.
But his poor overall numbers don't tell the story of how Bell's been hitting. In his last 15 games, he's raked to the tune of a .310 average and .655 slug.
He's homered five times in his last seven games, driving in nine, and walking five times against just five strikeouts.
While Bell hasn't been the type of player to hit for a stunningly high average, he's put together five seasons over .260, and has profiled as an above-average hitter every year he's been in the majors, with the exception of the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
He's come through in big moments in 2024 as well, as he has a .300 average in high leverage, with a .259 with runners in scoring position, with 49 RBI on the season.
He does have a tendency to strike out, and provides very little defensive and baserunning value, but is a solid veteran bat and a switch-hitter, providing some versatility at the plate in an attempt to fill a large hole left in Walker's absence.
The D-backs will get to face outfielder Bryan Reynolds, after he missed the previous series on the bereavement list. Reynolds has hit .285 with an .827 OPS, a bright spot in a lackluster Pirates offense.
Right behind him is the big slugging shortstop Oneil Cruz, who punished two balls for towering home runs at Chase Field. The Reynolds/Cruz tandem is going to be a tough matchup for Pfaadt, as Cruz is a left-hand bat and Reynolds switch-hits.