Ketel Marte, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Return to D-backs Lineup vs Blue Jays
The Arizona Diamondbacks completed a late-game comeback last night against the Toronto Blue Jays last night, winning 5-4 in walk-off fashion.
Alek Thomas hit a clutch two-run single to tie the game at four in the eighth inning, before Geraldo Perdomo hit a sac fly to score Corbin Carroll from third in the bottom of the ninth. Arizona is now 48-47, over .500 for the first time since April 3rd.
The D-backs pulled off the win, despite both Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. being out of the starting lineup. Marte did pinch-hit for Joc Pederson in the seventh, and finished his day with a groundout and a walk.
Manager Torey Lovullo later specified that Marte, who had played DH in his prior start, was simply getting some time off his feet ahead of a busy break for the All-Star starter. Gurriel was battling left shoulder soreness, but the skipper clarified that he would also be available off the bench.
Marte missed back-to-back games at the start of the month due to lower back discomfort, a sentence the D-backs and their fans have come to dread for the star second baseman, but he avoided an IL stint, with a couple of games at DH.
Lineups
Both Gurriel and Marte are back in tonight's lineup, starting at their regular positions, an encouraging sign for their respective health situations.
Gurriel hasn't started since July 10th, but he's been one of the D-backs' hottest hitters. In his last month, he's shredding the baseball, slashing .325/.344/.504 in his last 30 games. He's known to be a streaky hitter, but he's got a base hit in all but one game in July, and 10 multi-hit games since June 16th.
"He should be good to go... I just decided to give him one more day... we're going to let him go run today, see how it goes," Lovullo said.
Gurriel will have a chance to face his former club at home, with his trade companion Gabriel Moreno getting a day off.
Marte has continued his dominant 2024, with a similar nine multi-hit games in his last month. On the season, his slash still sits at an excellent .285/.353/.504 with 21 XBHs and 18 home runs, and he's in line to start Tuesday's All-Star Game, only the second D-back since Paul Goldschmidt to win multiple All-Star fan votes.
With a chance to take the series today, and guarantee an above-.500 record heading into the break, they'll likely need some production from Marte and Gurriel.
With Corbin Carroll leading off and Gurriel back in his left field slot, Alek Thomas will get the final outfield spot for the D-backs, after his clutch two-run single helped complete Arizona's comeback last night.
Pitching
Young righty Yilber Diaz will make his second MLB start, after a brilliant six-inning, one-run outing in his debut against the potent Atlanta Braves. Diaz will look to continue his early success, with his high-90s fastball and sharp breaking pitches.
It could be a challenge for Diaz, now that MLB teams have a little more data on him, but his strong mound presence, ever-increasing command and electric stuff could certainly help him to limit a struggling offense in the Blue Jays.
"He's got such a great demeanor. Everything seems to come to him in a really good way. Nothing phases him, he doesn't get too high, doesn't get too low. For somebody his age, you just don't see that very often," Lovullo said.
"He had a really good first outing, didn't back down, landed pitches. Helped us win a baseball game... The league will start to see things... Just continue to go out there and stick to what he knows and what he believes in, and what works. We don't want him to change anything..."
Lovullo said Diaz needs to be able to locate his fastball in good spots. If the young righty can do that, he'll be able to set up his solid breaking balls and create deception.
Across from Diaz, right-hander Jose Berrios is having a solid season, but he's stumbled in recent starts, giving up four or more runs in four of his last five outings. He's given up a home run in nine of his last 10 starts, but still sports a sturdy 3.76 ERA.
However, his FIP is 5.07, suggesting that he's benefitting from good defense and some luck, and his home run problem has been a major issue for the veteran righty. The D-backs will have a chance to do some serious damage if Berrios' issues persist.