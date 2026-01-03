The new International Amateur Free Agent signing period begins on January 25, 2026. Each year players from around the world are signed into MLB organizations to begin their professional baseball journey.

While the MLB draft receives far greater attention and recognition, the importance of these International signings cannot be overstated. Many of the biggest stars in the game are acquired through this process.

Top Diamondbacks International Free Agents in Franchise History

The D-backs are not without their successes in this arena. Below is a partial list of some of the more accomplished players the team acquired through the International Free Agent process.

Top Diamondbacks International Amateur Free Agent Signings | Jack Sommers

Miguel Montero

Montero was signed out of Venezuela in 2001 and made his MLB debut for the D-backs in 2006. After a couple of seasons as a platoon backup to Chris Snyder, he took over the full time role in 2009, which he held through the 2014 season. He was a two time All-Star, including the 2011 division winner and once again in 2014.

He was traded to the Chicago Cubs prior to the 2015 and was a contributor to their World Series title in 2016. Montero is now a part of the D-backs organization's player development team, and even spent time in the major league dugout in 2025 helping Torey Lovullo.

Geraldo Perdomo

Perdomo was signed from the Dominican Republic in 2016, and made his MLB debut in 2021 at the age of 21. He emerged as an above-average player in 2023, making the All-Star team following a hot start. Perdomo hit .275 with a .754 OPS and two homers in the 2023 Postseason.

Despite missing two months with a knee injury in 2024, Perdomo managed to put up 3.5 Baseball Reference WAR in just 98 games. He improved to a .273 batting average with .718 OPS during the regular season, both career highs to that point.

Perdomo fully broke out in 2025 with an astounding 7.0 WAR season, leading all NL position players. He hit .290 with an .851 OPS, or 136 OPS+, along with 20 homers and 100 RBI. He coupled that offensive outburst with above average defense and baserunning.

Gerardo Parra

Parra was a fan favorite who was signed from Venezuela in 2004, and made his MLB debut in 2009 at 22-years old. A defensive specialist with a cannon arm, Parra posted an astounding +33 Defensive Runs Saved in 2013 on the way to a 5.2 WAR season. He hit .274 with a .721 OPS as a Diamondback.

Ender Inciarte

Inciarte was another sign out of Venezuela in 2008, and ultimately took over Parra's role. He was arguably even a better defender, putting +19 and then +28 rDRS his first two seasons in 2014-15. He also hit for high average, batting .303 in 2015, and .292 overall as a D-back.

It all added up to 8.3 WAR in just two seasons before infamously being traded along with Dansby Swanson for Shelby Miller. Inciarte went on to have three more solid season with the Braves before his career tailed off.

Byung-Hyun Kim

The young South Korean signed with Arizona in 1999, and made his MLB debut that same year at the age of 20. He posted the highest WAR totals as a reliever in franchise history in 2001 and 2002, and saved 55 games in the process.

While he is most remembered for surrendering home runs to lose back-to-back games in the 2001 world series, he bounced back with a strong regular season in 2002.

Jose Valverde

"Papa Grande" was a popular closer from the Dominican Republic who debuted in 20023. He set the franchise save record in 2007 with 47. He was sent to the Houston Astros in an ill-fated trade following that year that netted the D-backs Chris Burke, J.C. Ramirez, and Chad Qualls.

Over the next five seasons split between Houston and Detroit, Valverde twice led the league while racking up another 179 saves.

Justin Martinez

Justin Martinez is another Dominican Republic pitcher that was signed in 2018, the first Mike Hazen era pitcher on this list.

Initially a starting pitcher, he came back from his first Tommy John surgery as a reliever. He burst on the scene for the D-backs in late 2023, firing 100 MPH fastballs all over the place.

After achieving a semblance of control in 2024, he emerged as a go-to option in all types of situations for Torey Lovullo. He became the co-closer along with A.J. Puk to open 2025, but ultimately injured his elbow again, requiring another TJ surgery in June. He is not expected back before the 2026 All-Star break.

Important D-backs International Players Originally Signed by Other Teams

The list of players who signed with other organizations that ultimately played an important role with the Diamondbacks is impressive. This list includes current players on the 40-man roster.

Ketel Marte (DO), Gabriel Moreno (VE), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (CU), and last year Eugenio Suarez (VE) made large contributions.

Other players on the current 40-man roster include Venezuelans Juan Morillo, Yilber Diaz, Eduardo Rodriguez, Jose Fernandez, and Jorge Barrosa. Juan Burgos and Cristian Mena are two more Dominican Republic players on the D-backs roster who signed with other teams to start their careers.

Popular and successful players from previous seasons also include David Peralta (VE), Eduardo Escobar (VE), and Miguel Batista (DR)

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News