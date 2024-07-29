Paul Sewald Blows Save as D-backs Extra Inning Rally Falls Short vs Pirates
The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped a heartbreaking game 6-5 to the Pittsburgh Pirates, as closer Paul Sewald was once again hit hard. The pitching staff fell apart in extra innings, as the D-backs drop to 55-51, still just half a game out of the final Wild Card spot.
Young starter Yilber Diaz put out an unconventional outing, as he struggled to throw strikes and ran into a decent amount of base traffic, but was still able to throw five scoreless innings, allowing just one base hit.
Diaz allowed four walks, throwing only 43 of his 79 pitches for strikes. He was generally all over the place, but still managed to record seven strikeouts (4 looking) while generating nine whiffs.
He didn't provide much in the way of length, but kept the Pirates from doing damage early. He relied heavily on his fastball, topping out at 97.7 MPH, but sprinkled in a healthy does of his secondary pitches.
Manager Torey Lovullo said the young righty might have been a tad inconsistent, but put out some "good moments," but ultimately praised his scrappy outing.
"He was fighting for his life out there, and I like that. I like the fact that he was trying to do all he could to keep us in the game, and he was good for five, he gave up no runs. It was a highwire act at times, but he did a really nice job of making pitches when he had to.
"That's one of his intangibles. You get him in a corner, he;s going to continue fighting," Lovullo said.
The offense put together a meager showing through the first nine innings. They stayed mostly silent against Pirates starter Mitch Keller, picking up just two walks and two hits over seven strong innings.
D-backs hitters were able to get to Keller in the fourth, as a Joc Pederson double and Jake McCarthy RBI triple made the score 1-0. Eugenio Suarez then brought McCarthy home from third on a sac fly, upping the score to 2-0, but ultimately capping Arizona's offense.
But after a couple of brilliant games put together by the D-backs bullpen, today was not their day. Left-hander Joe Mantiply entered in the sixth inning, and promptly allowed a rocket of a solo home run to shortstop Oneil Cruz.
The solo shot snapped a 59 2/3 inning homer-free streak. The left-hander had previously avoided the long ball since August 8th, 2023, 67 games without a home run.
After another base hit, righty Kevin Ginkel relieved Mantiply, ending the inning without further trouble with a double play.
Arizona's newest left-hander A.J. Puk threw a scoreless seventh, striking out the side on just 13 pitches in his second D-backs outing. Ryan Thompson tossed another clean frame on only five pitches.
But the trouble began once again in the ninth. Pirates first baseman Rowdy Tellez scorched a pinch-hit double to center to lead off the inning off closer Paul Sewald.
Sewald was able to pick up two strikeouts, but surrendered a two-out double to Joey Bart, as the Pirates catcher picked up his third base hit of the series and knotted the game at 2-2, sending the game to extra innings.
"I saw some inconsistencies with the finish of his pitches... maybe a little bit of placement of the ball," Lovullo said about his closer.
Ultimately, Lovullo confirmed that Sewald would continue to be "his guy." The closer is 16-for-20 in saves, as today became his fourth blown save of the season--a number that may not seem devastating at first, but all four have come in the month of July, over the D-backs' recent hot stretch.
The arms fell apart in the top of the 10th. Right-hander Justin Martinez allowed two walks, a hit, a hit by pitch and a wild pitch, giving up two runs (one earned) while recording only one out to give the Pirates a 4-2 lead.
Martinez made a critical misplay of a bunt to lead off the inning. Slow to get to the ball, the young righty looked to make a play at third, but was too late, and the runners safely reached first and third with no outs.
“For the second time in a week, we failed to pick up a bunt, and execute, and get a big out. You get that out, it changes the whole puzzle of the 10th inning," said manager Torey Lovullo, “[Martinez is] a good fielder, he’s very athletic… I thought, when I saw him turn and look like he was going to throw the ball to third base, he should have.”
Lovullo emphasized that a play of that quick nature has to be made decisively, saying Martinez "locked up," and may have let the result affect his mound presence, as the right-hander appeared visibly frustrated in the inning.
"That's got to improve as well," Lovullo said.
Bryce Jarvis finished the inning, but not before allowing a two-run single and a walk. Both runs were charged to Martinez, sticking him with four runs, three earned.
With McCarthy at second base, Suarez got into a cutter in the zone from right-hander Colin Holderman, sending it 103 MPH off the bat deep to left.
A fan reached for the ball, causing some confusion for left fielder Joshua Palacios pled his case, but it was ruled a home run on the field, and was upheld upon crew chief review.
But the Diamondbacks weren't done yet. Although Alek Thomas and and Gabriel Moreno both grounded out to third, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. came up as a pinch-hitter.
Gurriel, after an intense eight-pitch at-bat, saw the ninth pitch as a cutter hanging in the middle of the zone. The outfielder launched it 411 feet to left, 110 MPH off the bat to bring the game within one run.
Corbin Carroll, who had gone 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, ripped a 106 MPH line drive down the right field line. Right fielder Jared Triolo had some trouble with it, and Carroll was easily safe at third for his eighth triple of the season.
Unfortunately for the snakes, Geraldo Perdomo then chopped a pitch in the zone weakly to first, spoiling Arizona's comeback hopes and ending a game full of "what if?"
The D-backs' extra-inning woes continue. Although they put up some fireworks offensively, the club will drop to 3-7 in extra-inning contests this season. Over those 10 games, they've allowed 12 hits and 13 walks in extras, while only striking out seven.
Still, Arizona remains in a relatively unchanged spot, only half a game back of the Mets for the final Wild Card, and come away with their fourth straight series win and seventh in their last eight series.
“These are the games that force you to lose sleep for people in my position," said Lovullo, "but as you unpack it, what I want to make sure that we do is we learn and grow from what took place..."
The D-backs will welcome the Washington Nationals to Chase Field for a three-game set on Monday. First pitch will be 6:40 p.m.