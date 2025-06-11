Pfaadt, D-backs Show Resiliency in Blowout Win over Mariners
The Arizona Diamondbacks blew out the Seattle Mariners 10-3 at Chase Field to secure a series win. Coming off the adversity of Monday night's injuries, including closer Justin Martinez, they showed their resiliency with one of their best wins of the season.
"I'm not surprised, this team is resilient, they make adjustments," said manager Torey Lovullo. "It's been a very difficult week with the injuries and the type of news we've been getting behind each injury. We take somebody off the field and it just hasn't been very positive. This team's tough, this team wants to win."
The Diamondbacks' offense played a near-perfect ballgame, scoring in five of their last six trips to the plate. Not only did they get the big hits, going 4-for-6 with runners in scoring position, but they also showed good situational hitting with a pair of sacrifice flies.
Arizona finally broke through against Logan Evans in the third. It started with a four-pitch walk to Alek Thomas, who played the role of the catalyst in the ninth spot in the lineup. Thomas had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two singles and a home run. He's hit safely in five of his last six games, collecting nine hits and two home runs.
"When he's patient at the plate, not missing fastballs, driving in runs with good approaches, he is a very dynamic player that's going to help us win some baseball games," said Lovullo. "When you pile that up in the bottom of the lineup and it's just an extra ingredient. He can hit the ball out of the ballpark and get you some quick points."
Two of Arizona's runs came courtesy of RBI triples by Corbin Carroll. With his two triples on the night, Carroll tied with Steve Finley for fifth place in franchise history with 34. The record is 52 by Stephen Drew.
Searching for a turnaround, Brandon Pfaadt got better results on the mound. He held the Mariners to two runs over five-plus innings, a step in the right direction compared to his past two starts. Pfaadt walked only one hitter and struck out four.
"I think command was better," said Pfaadt. "Gabi [Moreno] did a great job with the game plan, kept me in focus, and kept me in the zone. The defense was great today."
Seattle still got plenty of loud contact against the right-hander. 10 of the 19 balls put into play against Pfaadt recorded an exit velocity of at least 100.0 MPH. However, the Diamondbacks' defense was sharp all night long and saved their starter at least four runs.
The first big play came from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who leaped at the wall to rob Cal Raleigh of a two-run home run in the third. Eugenio Suárez made a diving stop on a hard-hit ball in the hole in the fourth to deny Ben Williamson of an RBI, and Josh Naylor robbed Raleigh of another extra-base hit in the fifth.
The strong defense allowed Pfaadt to get through five innings without allowing a run despite allowing seven hits. He wouldn't be as lucky in the sixth, as Randy Arozarena and Rowdy Tellez slugged back-to-back home runs to cut Arizona's lead in half. It was a bittersweet ending to an encouraging performance, but the offense ensured he'd pick up his eighth win.
Tayler Scott came in to finish the sixth inning. While it was a bumpy ride for the Notre Dame Prep alum, he kept Seattle from cutting any further into the lead. That ended up being a huge moment in the game, as the offense answered with five runs in the bottom half of the inning and blew the game open.
Gabriel Moreno delivered the big blow, a three-run home run that pushed the lead to five. Carroll's second triple and Geraldo Perdomo's second sacrifice fly made it a 9-2 game. Thomas capped the scoring with a home run to the pool area for his third homer of the year.
With a big lead, Bryce Jarvis got the final three innings. He held Seattle to one run despite allowing three hits and walking two, earning his first career save.
The Diamondbacks will go for the sweep of the Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. Left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez will go for Arizona while right-hander Bryan Woo takes the mound for Seattle. First pitch is set for 12:40 p.m.