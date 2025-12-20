Merrill Kelly Shares Amusing Story About Re-Signing With D-backs

Merrill Kelly was slightly occupied when he agreed to terms with the Arizona Diamondbacks to return to his hometown organization. He was getting ready for a wedding celebration for one of his former (and future) teammates.

Kelly, along with multiple other members of the D-backs, was down in Mexico, getting ready for outfielder Alek Thomas' wedding.

Merrill Kelly Agreed to Terms at Teammate's Wedding

"When we agreed to the terms, we were actually at Alek Thomas' wedding — we were actually getting ready for AT's wedding in Mexico this weekend," Kelly said.

Kelly said he tried not to let the positive news outweigh the moment for Thomas and his party, but it was still a very emotional moment for the 37-year-old veteran righty.

"I tried to keep it as low-key as I could," he said. "I didn't want to overshadow on what the real celebration was of [Thomas] getting married, but everyone was excited.

"It was kind of that young core of Ryne Nelson, [Brandon] Pfaadt was there. [Zac] Gallen was there. Blaze [Alexander] was there. A lot of those guys. [Jake] McCarthy, Pavin [Smith]. Just being able to agree to the terms and celebrate with all the guys that I knew I'd be back in the locker room with was a pretty cool experience," Kelly said.

Kelly's return to the D-backs is certainly one that both fans and teammates alike are likely to celebrate. The veteran righty has been one of the more consistently productive members of Arizona's rotation in his six-and-a-half seasons with the D-backs.

Kelly said he felt that returning to Arizona was always on the table based on his interactions with GM Mike Hazen and the D-backs' front office post-trade.

"I think any time you get traded, there's always a bit of doubt with wherever that situation is. But the conversations that I had with the front office... right off the bat, they expressed interest in me coming back. We all know the nature of the beast in this industry, and we know that most times nothing's forever. Luckily, I'm in a spot where I get to come back and try to make it forever."

"You know, kind of what they say is home is where the heart is. And I think we couldn't be happier with how it worked out and couldn't be happier to be back and be a snake," Kelly said.

