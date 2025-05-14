Pressure is on Eduardo Rodriguez to Deliver Results vs Giants
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a chance to win a series against the San Francisco Giants if they can take the rubber match of their three game set. First pitch at Oracle Park is Wednesday, at 12:45 p.m. PST.
The D-backs won the first game 2-1 behind a spectacular outing from Merrill Kelly, two Corbin Carroll homers, and a game-saving catch from Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Brandon Pfaadt struggled with command on Tuesday night, lasting just four innings and giving up four runs. Handing it off to the bullpen, Juan Morillo and Joe Mantiply each gave up three, allowing the Giants to blow it open in an eventual 10-6 loss for Arizona.
Pitching Matchup
Now it's up to Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 6.86 ERA) to right his ship and pitch an effective game to put his team in a position to win. He's pitched to some bad luck this season to be sure, but recently he has't helped himself either.
As reported last week, manager Torey Lovullo was none too pleased with Rodriguez's lack of hustle in his last outing. He failed to back up second base on an RBI double in the second inning, and then didn't get off the mound to field a bunt in a disastrous third. Not only that, but Lovullo said Rodriguez might have been tipping his pitches.
Underlying metrics such as his 4.46 xERA and 4.41 FIP indicate he has probably deserved a somewhat better fate than his inflated ERA. But those are below average expected metrics as well.
The bottom line is he is the second-highest paid player on the team and has failed to deliver anything close to expected performance since signing his four-year, $80 million contract. Since signing that deal he is 4-7 with a 5.86 ERA in 18 starts. The D-backs need him to turn it around starting Wednesday.
Jordan Hicks (1-4, 5.82 ERA) is starting for the Giants. Formerly a reliever for the St. Louis Cardinals, Hicks' conversion to starter has not gone as well as the Giants would have hoped. Last year he made 20 starts before being sent back to the bullpen in August. An injury stint with shoulder inflammation towards the end of the year kept him out four weeks. He ended up going 4-7 with a 4.10 ERA in 109 innings.
Hicks has made eight starts this year, but is another pitcher who has had some poor luck as evidenced by his 3.55 xERA and 3.17 FIP. Getting out of jams and stranding runners has been his issue. His Left on Base percentage is only 58% compared to league average 72%.
That is because he's allowed a whopping .371 batting average against (13-for-35) with runners in scoring position. Here again there is some bad luck as his BABIP against in those situations is .482.
Hicks still throws hard, averaging 97.2 with his four-seamer, which he throws 54% of the time. His most effective weapon is the sweeper, against which hitters are batting .235 and have a 44.2% WHIFF rate.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks have shuffled their left-hand lineup somewhat, dropping Pavin Smith down to sixth and moving the hot Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. As is the D-backs' custom for day games after night games, Jose Herrera is starting at catcher.
It's interesting to note however that in addition to his 28 starts, Gabriel Moreno has entered the game as a defensive substitute or pinch hitter seven times, playing in 35 games total.
Corbin Carroll homered for the third time in the series Tuesday night and enters play with 14 homers, tied with Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber for the major league lead. Teammate Eugenio Suarez is tied for third with 12 homers. Those two have combined to hit 45% of the Diamondbacks' 58 homers.
Bullpens
Ryne Nelson, Ryan Thompson, and closer Shelby Miller should all be available. Jalen Beeks had the night off Tuesday after throwing 24 pitches on Monday. No roster move has been announced as of this writing.
The Giants only had to use Camilo Doval from among their high-leverage relievers on Tuesday. Expect Ryan Walker, Tyler Rogers, Erik Miller, and Randy Rodriguez to all be on hand as needed. The Giants have an MLB best 2.62 bullpen ERA.